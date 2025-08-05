LegalZoom Announces Collaboration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, announced today that its products are being leveraged to provide legal guidance within OpenAI’s newest release, ChatGPT agent. The collaboration enables ChatGPT agent to access LegalZoom’s robust legal resources through advanced AI capabilities to ensure users are given high quality legal information and insight.

“As an innovator in online legal solutions, we are constantly striving to develop innovative technology and find new ways to make our customers’ legal lives easier,” said Jeff Stibel, CEO of LegalZoom. “Now, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT agent, customers can tap into LegalZoom’s attorney-backed information to get the answers they need—faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

As this demonstration showcases, users are able to analyze business formation options across multiple states, receive tailored recommendations based on thorough analysis, and feel confident that they have the information they need to make the right decisions. All that is made possible through the powerful combination of OpenAI’s Agent Mode alongside attorney-backed information from LegalZoom. And, as always, LegalZoom’s network of attorneys will be on hand to offer further guidance across your business and personal legal needs.

ChatGPT’s newest agentic capabilities alongside LegalZoom’s powerful legal products can now go beyond answering questions. The system can intelligently navigate legal resources, run analysis, and even deliver editable documents and spreadsheets. The combination of LegalZoom’s trusted legal content and OpenAI’s advanced AI technology represents a new era of accessible, intelligent legal support for entrepreneurs and individuals alike.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or the LegalZoom-owned law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formations and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.

With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, visit www.legalzoom.com.