Simandhar Education Named Exclusive Partner for Becker’s CPA and CMA Exam Prep in India

Simandhar Education, one of India's leading professional education companies, has entered into an exclusive agreement with Becker, a global leader in accounting exam review and continuing professional education. With this partnership, Simandhar Education will be the sole authorized provider of Becker's CPA Exam Review and CMA Exam Review in India.

This collaboration will allow both organizations to better meet the growing demand for CPAs and CMAs in India, as the number of licensed CPAs has grown by 450% since 2020 and continues to increase. As global organizations expand their footprint in India and Indian firms increasingly align with international accounting standards, this partnership between Becker and Simandhar Education is poised to play a key role in shaping the future of finance and accounting talent in the country.

While Becker and Simandhar Education have had a long-term collaboration, this partnership expands on their shared vision to deliver the highest quality courses to help Indian accounting and finance professionals earn valuable credentials. Indian students will now benefit from a more comprehensive and localized learning experience that blends Becker’s globally trusted exam review courses with Simandhar’s expert instruction, mentoring, and career support.

CPA and CMA candidates across India will gain access to Becker’s best-in-class exam resources, including comprehensive textbooks and materials, an AI-powered study assistant, a customizable study planner, unlimited practice tests, and adaptive learning tools designed to boost exam readiness. These tools will be integrated with Simandhar’s offerings such as live faculty-led classes, one-on-one guidance, industry-specific workshops, and placement support with top firms including the Big 4.

“This exclusive partnership is a major milestone in Simandhar’s journey to make global accounting education more accessible and outcome-driven for Indian professionals,” said Sripal Jain, CA/US CPA & Co-Founder of Simandhar Education. “Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between global qualifications and local talent, and this agreement with Becker further strengthens our ability to do that at scale. We’re not just helping students pass exams, we’re building future-ready professionals who can lead in a global finance environment.”

Simandhar Education will leverage this partnership to deepen its presence across India — especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where interest in international accounting credentials is growing rapidly. At the same time, Becker strengthens its presence in India, one of the fastest-growing markets for global accounting certifications.

“This exclusive partnership underscores our commitment to providing exceptional opportunities for accounting professionals in India,” said Ed Clark, President of Becker. “Becker’s presence in India has grown by over 300% in the past five years. Now, this partnership allows us to empower more students to achieve their professional goals with confidence through world-class resources and structured local support.”

About Becker

For over 60 years, Becker has been a trusted partner to individuals and organizations in accounting and finance education. With expert instructors and innovative learning tools, Becker provides CPA, CMA, EA, and CIA Exam Review courses plus continuing professional education programs to support professionals throughout their careers. Nearly 2 million CPA candidates have prepared for their exams with Becker, which is recognized for maintaining the highest standards of success and quality in the industry. Visit http://www.becker.com/ for more information.

About Simandhar Education

Simandhar Education is a leading India-based professional education company specializing in training for global accounting and finance certifications including the US CPA, US CMA, Enrolled Agent, and IFRS. As Becker’s exclusive CPA channel partner in India and an official AICPA channel partner, Simandhar combines access to world-class learning content with dedicated local academic mentoring and placement support. Through its comprehensive student-centric approach, Simandhar prepares Indian professionals for successful global accounting careers. Website: https://www.simandhareducation.com