Genesys Announces $1.5 Billion Investment by Salesforce and ServiceNow

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, today announced $1.5 billion in new investment commitments from Salesforce and ServiceNow, with each company agreeing to invest an equal amount.

This milestone reinforces the strength of Genesys as the strategic customer experience (CX) orchestration platform for all enterprises and deepens its global partnerships with both Salesforce and ServiceNow. Proceeds from the investment will be used to repurchase shares from the company’s existing equity holders. Hellman & Friedman and Permira remain the company’s majority equity owners.

The Genesys Cloud™ platform has continued to see accelerated growth as organizations look to transform their CX strategies with AI. The platform reached nearly $2.1 billion annual recurring revenue (ARR)i during the first quarter of the company’s fiscal year 2026 (Feb. 1 – April 30, 2025), representing year-over-year growth over 35%, and average quarterly net revenue retention (NRR)ii exceeding 120% for the last four fiscal quarters.

“Genesys is delivering long-term value to enterprises through end-to-end customer experience orchestration that can drive loyalty, grow revenue and reduce operating costs,” said Tony Bates, chairman and CEO of Genesys. “We’re proud to have the support of industry leaders like Salesforce and ServiceNow, and we believe this reflects growing momentum around agentic AI and the importance of connected, autonomous customer experiences.”

“This investment deepens our partnership with Genesys to deliver AI-assisted and agentic AI-powered customer experiences across every channel, from voice to digital,” said David Schmaier, president and chief strategy officer, Salesforce. “As leaders in our respective markets, we’re excited to further integrate our products and help redefine what’s possible in this new AI era, supporting our joint customers as they transform their contact centers and customer experiences.”

“Our investment in Genesys accelerates our vision for the agentic enterprise, where the ServiceNow AI Platform intelligently orchestrates end-to-end customer experiences,” said Amit Zavery, president, chief product officer, and chief operating officer at ServiceNow. “Together, ServiceNow and Genesys are enabling businesses to deploy AI-based customer journeys that anticipate needs, personalize at scale and deliver measurable outcomes.”

Genesys Cloud, the AI-Powered Experience Orchestration platform, enables companies to increase customer loyalty and employee productivity, drive revenue growth and reduce operating costs. Offering essential agentic, conversational, generative and predictive AI capabilities, Genesys Cloud helps organizations differentiate with smarter, more autonomous CX strategies that deliver efficient, effective and emotionally intelligent experiences.

Both Salesforce and ServiceNow have global partnerships with Genesys that help organizations around the world orchestrate end-to-end customer journeys. This expanded investment builds on:

CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce: a unified AI-powered customer experience and relationship management solution that integrates Genesys Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud. The solution helps customers spanning global enterprises to midsize businesses to unify their data, agents and communication channels for smarter end-to-end customer and employee experiences.

a unified AI-powered customer experience and relationship management solution that integrates Genesys Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud. The solution helps customers spanning global enterprises to midsize businesses to unify their data, agents and communication channels for smarter end-to-end customer and employee experiences. Unified Experience from Genesys and ServiceNow: an integrated solution that combines Genesys Cloud and the ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) workflow. The turnkey, AI-powered solution unifies customer service teams through a single desktop, centralizes routing across departments and channels, and optimizes workforce engagement for more personalized customer experiences and simplified employee experiences.

The investment is expected to close by the end of the Genesys fiscal year 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Genesys was advised by Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as financial advisors and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as legal counsel.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Unless required by law, Genesys undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business with AI. Agentforce – the first digital labor solution for enterprises – seamlessly integrates with Customer 360 applications, Data Cloud, and Einstein AI to create a limitless workforce, bringing humans and agents together to deliver customer success on a single, trusted platform. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About Genesys

Genesys empowers more than 8,000 organizations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for their customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the AI-Powered Experience Orchestration platform, Genesys delivers the future of CX to organizations of all sizes so they can provide empathetic, personalized experience at scale. As the trusted platform that is born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud helps organizations accelerate growth by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving stronger workforce engagement, efficiency and operational improvements. Visit www.genesys.com.

© 2025 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo and Genesys Cloud are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

i Genesys Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as Genesys Cloud fiscal quarterly revenue, including both committed contractual amounts and usage-based revenues, multiplied by four.

ii Genesys Cloud Net Revenue Retention (NRR) is defined as the percentage of Genesys Cloud revenue retained in the applicable quarterly period for customers that generated revenue in the corresponding prior fiscal year period.