Straight Talk Launches Mission to Help Families Build Healthy Digital Habits with “The First Phone Pact”

As families prepare for the back-to-school season, Straight Talk Wireless, a leading prepaid brand covered by Verizon's 5G network, is addressing one of parents' most pressing concerns: helping children develop healthy phone habits from the start. The wireless carrier today released "The First Phone Pact," a resource that goes beyond connectivity to provide families with practical tools for establishing digital boundaries together. The new resource was developed in partnership with Dr. Jacqueline Nesi, a psychologist who studies the impact of digital technology on kids' well-being.

The First Phone Pact offers an elevated, user-friendly experience designed to help families create an agreement that reflects their specific values, parenting style, and child’s maturity. This pact creates clear expectations upfront — shaping their child’s first phone experience with clarity and care.

This customizable pact helps parents establish their own ground rules around:

Screen time limits and phone-free zones

Appropriate apps and content guidelines

Consequences for misuse

Digital citizenship and online etiquette

Age-appropriate milestones and privileges

"At Straight Talk, we believe that anyone’s first exposure to a phone should come with a plan for how to use it," said Nancy Clark, President at Verizon Value. "The First Phone Pact gives families the blueprint they need to establish healthy digital habits from day one and includes expert-backed guidance parents can trust. Families deserve a smooth, confident digital transition."

The campaign responds to growing parental anxiety around children's first exposure to phones. Back-to-school preparation now extends beyond supplies and clothes to include digital boundaries as families grapple with questions about appropriate screen time, online safety, and responsible technology use.

"A child’s first phone is an important milestone for families,” said Dr. Nesi. "It’s the perfect opportunity to lay the groundwork for healthy digital habits in the future. Having open, honest conversations and setting clear boundaries upfront goes a long way and we’re here to help parents do that by providing practical, personalized tools."

The First Phone Pact is available as a free resource for all families, regardless of their wireless carrier. Supporting families goes beyond digital guidance. In addition to The First Phone Pact, Straight Talk is making back-to-school easier with affordable device deals available only at Walmart and StraightTalk.com.

For a limited time through 10/19/25, families can take advantage of special back-to-school savings on top devices, including:

Samsung A26 – Only $99 (a $100 savings) with a $55+ plan

$50 off select iPhone models (iPhone 14, 15, 15+, 15 Pro and 16e) with activation of a $55+ plan

Moto G 5G (128 GB) – Free (on us) with activation of a $55+ plan, for new lines or upgrades

The downloadable First Phone Pact template is available in English and Spanish. For more information, visit thefirstphonepact.com.

