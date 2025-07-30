APAC Military Intelligence Customer Invests $10+ Million with Cognyte to Secure Borders and Enhance Safety

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte”), a global leader in software-driven technology for investigative analytics, today announced a follow-on order valued at over $10 million from a military intelligence customer in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The expansion strengthens a longstanding relationship and reflects the continued trust placed in Cognyte’s advanced technology to support complex, cross-border missions.

With advanced capabilities designed for dynamic, cross-border intelligence operations, we remain committed to supporting the customer’s evolving mission objectives across a broad and sensitive border terrain. Share

The order represents a strategic cross-sell to an existing military customer and long-term partner, now expanding its operational scope across multiple units. The decision to invest further was driven by the proven effectiveness of Cognyte’s solutions in the field and the tangible value delivered in previous deployments.

As part of the expansion, Cognyte’s solutions will be deployed to strengthen field operations across a wide geographical area. The engagement further expands Cognyte’s footprint within APAC military agencies and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering scalable, mission-ready solutions. Since adopting Cognyte's technology, the customer has significantly increased its intelligence capabilities across a complex border, enabling more effective monitoring of areas of interest to prevent the entry of terror actors and ensure national safety.

“This follow-on order reflects the strong results our customer continues to see from our investigative analytics solutions,” said Efi Nuri, Chief Revenue Officer at Cognyte. “With advanced capabilities designed for dynamic, cross-border intelligence operations, we remain committed to supporting the customer’s evolving mission objectives across a broad and sensitive border terrain. This order also highlights our ability to scale within critical defense environments and deliver continued value and trust through operationally proven technology.”

About Cognyte

Cognyte is a leading software-driven technology company, focused on solutions for data processing and investigative analytics that allow customers to generate Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Cognyte’s solutions empower law enforcement, national security, national and military intelligence agencies, and other organizations to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. With offerings that leverage state-of-the-art technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics and advanced machine learning, Cognyte helps customers make smarter, faster decisions with their data for the best possible outcomes. Hundreds of customers rely on Cognyte’s investigative analytics solutions to uncover critical insights from past events and anticipate emerging threats. By harnessing AI-driven intelligence, Cognyte accelerates investigations with exceptional speed and accuracy while enabling customers to better investigate, anticipate, predict and mitigate risks with greater precision. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “views,” and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to the projected growth of Cognyte’s business, and Cognyte’s ability to achieve its financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive shareholder value, including with respect to its ability to successfully implement its strategy, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in Cognyte’s filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 2, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Cognyte assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.