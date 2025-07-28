ARM & HAMMER Rolls Up Its Sleeves and Delivers “The Whole Darn Arm” for Hardworking Consumers

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As everyday demands keep piling up, ARM & HAMMER™ is stepping up – not just with a helping hand, but with The Whole Darn Arm – offering the strength, reliability, and trust consumers count on. More than a campaign, it’s a full-throttle rally cry for every laundry warrior, litter box boss, kitchen magician, and teeth-cleaning champion keeping households running strong. Fueled by real consumer insights, the immersive campaign unleashes a powerful mix of national advertising, exclusive activations at Major League Baseball® events, top-tier influencer partnerships, a $5,000 Laundry Room Glow-Up Giveaway, and free ARM & HAMMER™ products to power homes from top to bottom.

Recognized as one of America’s Most Trusted and Most Loved Brands by Newsweek and USA Today, ARM & HAMMER™ has been delivering More Power To You™ for over 175 years.

“As prices rise and wallets tighten, life continues to throw a lot at us with less time to get it all done,” says Laurie Kirschner, Senior Director of Marketing at ARM & HAMMER™. “Our Whole Darn Arm campaign is a bold declaration that we see you, and we’ve got your back. You can depend on the ARM & HAMMER™ brand to roll up our sleeve’s day after day, mess after mess, and stretch your dollars further reminding you: you’ve got this!”

Softball legend and mother of three, Jennie Finch is stepping up to show how she gives it The Whole Darn Arm. At the MLB’s Capital One All-Star Village™, Jennie led hands-on pitching clinics, bringing energy, inspiration, and connection to fans of all ages. ARM & HAMMER™ is continuing the momentum with immersive activations at the MLB® Speedway Classic Fan Zone in Bristol, TN – where fans can create lasting memories, test their strength on the mound, and take-home complimentary samples of ARM & HAMMER™’s most trusted products, designed to power through life’s daily challenges.

“I’m so excited to team up with ARM & HAMMER™ to cheer on the everyday heroes – the ones who show up, work hard, and keep going no matter what,” said Jennie Finch. “As a pitcher, I always tried to give it my all, so I know there’s no better brand than ARM & HAMMER™, ready to show up and do the same, not just as a helping hand, but with their whole darn arm, and products that work as hard as we do.”

ARM & HAMMER™ is also partnering with over 20 influential creators – reaching millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube – to share real stories of everyday messes made and conquered. Creators like Jeanice Perez (1.9M) and Noelia Mejia (185K) are bringing the brand to life through authentic, relatable content made for the scroll and the soul. It’s the kind of realness Millennials and Gen Z crave: a brand that shows up and delivers.

As the heart of the campaign, the Laundry Space Glow-Up Giveaway kicks off July 28, 2025. Two grand prize winners will each receive a $5,000 e-gift cards to transform their laundry space from “ugh” to “OMG” – plus 100 more winners will receive Walmart gift cards to stock up on tons of household essentials. Enter here, starting July 28, for your chance to win – quick, easy, and free. Don’t miss your chance to win big.

The creative force behind the campaign was developed in collaboration with creative agency VIA and executed by GCW Agency and Wavemaker – a WPP Media Brand. The Whole Darn Arm flexes across streaming platforms, earned media, social channels, retail touchpoints, and real-world activations. This high-energy campaign spotlights the unsung heroes of home life through dynamic 15-second and 6-second videos, influencer-driven storytelling, and bold eye-catching visuals that spotlight the most iconic symbol of strength: the arm flex in motion.

Find ARM & HAMMER™ products at retailers nationwide and online at www.armandhammer.com – and don’t forget to flex your entry for the Laundry Space Glow-Up Giveaway at https://armandhammer.wyng.com/the-whole-darn-arm-giveaway.

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 175 years, ARM & HAMMER™ provides trusted and hardworking products that consumers love. ARM & HAMMER™ has all your needs covered, from cleaning and laundry to personal and oral care to pets. For more information, please visit https://www.armandhammer.com.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

With a rich heritage of commitment to people and the planet for over 150 years, Church & Dwight is committed to conducting our operations in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner using recycled materials in our cartons. We are continually assessing the impacts of our operations on the environment while developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of consumer household, personal care and specialty products with sustainability efforts incorporated into our new product innovation including Arm & Hammer™, Xtra™, Trojan™, Oxiclean™, HERO, Waterpik™, Orajel™, Kaboom™, Nair™, Viviscal™, , Toppik™, Zicam™, Batiste™, Replens™, RepHresh™ and First Response™.

TM/© 2025 MLB