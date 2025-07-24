Mary Kay’s Iconic Pink Cadillac Goes Electric with the All-New OPTIQ

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global cosmetics giant, Mary Kay Inc., today announced a major milestone in its legacy of empowerment: the transformation of its beloved pink Cadillac into a fully electric vehicle (EV). The pink Cadillac OPTIQ made its debut during Mary Kay’s annual Seminar, hosted for the first time in the vibrant city of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Cadillac OPTIQ is a significant step forward in Mary Kay’s commitment to innovation, environmental responsibility, and meeting expectations of the next generation of both Mary Kay independent sales force members and their customers. The transition from internal combustion to electric symbolizes more than just a vehicle upgrade, it marks a recharged vision for the future of the iconic beauty brand.

“For decades, the Mary Kay pink Cadillac has symbolized accomplishment, aspiration, and the power of recognition,” said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay. “With the introduction of the all-electric OPTIQ, we’re honoring that iconic legacy while driving into a transformative future—one grounded in our commitment to sustainability and dedication to inspiring and celebrating the achievements of our independent sales force for generations to come.”

“Our relationship with Mary Kay spans decades and is built on shared values of innovation, empowerment, and excellence,” said Ian Hucker, VP GM Envolve. “As the organization takes bold steps into the future with the transition to an electric vehicle, we are proud to stand beside them, supporting a vision that’s not only sustainable but also deeply inspiring. The pink Cadillac OPTIQ is an exciting step forward, bringing together the performance and luxury you expect from Cadillac with meaningful innovation and purpose-driven impact.”

About The Pink Cadillac OPTIQ:

OPTIQ retains the instantly recognizable pink pearl exterior, while introducing a sleek, modernized chassis with cutting-edge features. As part of Mary Kay’s commitment to sustainability, the vehicle showcases the company’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint while continuing to inspire.

OPTIQ’s exceptional aerodynamic performance enables its EPA-estimated 302-mile driving range 1 . The revolutionary GM EV Battery Platform and drive units, along with the use of low rolling resistance tires, also play an important role in the impressive range of the vehicle.

. The revolutionary GM EV Battery Platform and drive units, along with the use of low rolling resistance tires, also play an important role in the impressive range of the vehicle. A vented rear spoiler, diffusers, and other sculptural elements enhance aerodynamics at the rear of the vehicle without compromising the striking SUV vehicle design.

OPTIQ packages interior spaciousness and luxury into a comfortable suite. Illuminated décor and embellishments add to OPTIQ’s unique interior interpretation of Cadillac luxury, while the suite of in-vehicle technology includes features such as the 19-speaker AKG Audio System and Dolby Atmos, creating an intuitive experience.

Did You Know:

The iconic pink Cadillac was born in 1968 when Mary Kay Ash purchased a Cadillac Coupe De Ville from a Dallas dealership and promptly had it painted to match the pale pink Mary Kay® lip and eye palette. General Motors later named the color Mary Kay Pink Pearl, and the shade is exclusive to Mary Kay.

Mary Kay has been named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World2 by Euromonitor International for three consecutive years, in 2023, 2024, and again in 2025.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.