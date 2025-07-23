Vanta Raises $150M Series D to Power the Future of AI-Driven Trust

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanta, the leading AI-powered trust management platform, today announced its $150 million Series D funding round at a $4.15 billion valuation. The round was led by new investor Wellington Management, and included existing investors, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Sequoia, J.P. Morgan, Craft Ventures, Y Combinator, Atlassian Ventures and CrowdStrike Ventures. The funding brings Vanta’s total funds raised to $504 million since 2021.

“We started Vanta with a simple belief: if we made it easier to share trust between businesses, all companies could grow faster and more securely,” said Christina Cacioppo, CEO of Vanta. “Today, we’re helping businesses earn and prove trust—enabling over 12,000 companies to scale security and GRC the way they scale software. With this new funding, we’ll accelerate Vanta’s AI innovation and expansion into new areas like third-party risk and government compliance—solving more of the real, day-to-day challenges our customers face.”

Vanta Fast Facts

$150 million raised at a $4.15B valuation

Trusted by 12,000+ companies across 58 countries

10 million Trust Center views & 200M resources continuously monitored

AI-powered security reviews completed up to 81% faster

Customers achieve a 526% ROI over three years with 129% more productive compliance teams and 142% more framework and attestation-related audits prepared per year (IDC)

1,000+ Vanta’ns across five global offices

From compliance automation to continuous trust

Vanta began in 2018 by helping startups automate SOC 2, giving them a faster path to market and revenue. Today, it’s a full-stack AI trust management platform used by companies of every size—from seed-stage to the Fortune 50—to continuously monitor risk, maintain compliance and prove trust in real time.

The platform now supports zero-touch verification across a broad set of compliance and security controls and offers built-in tools for vendor risk management, access reviews and risk management, as well as Trust Centers that provide real-time transparency to customers and partners. This evolution reflects Vanta’s vision to move security reviews from static, point-in-time checks to a model of continuous, automated verification—giving teams real confidence in their trust posture, every day.

AI-powered impact

Vanta’s newly launched AI Agent connects across the platform to guide teams through workflows, surface inconsistencies, answer policy-related questions and automate workflows such as evidence verification— saving some teams up to 12 hours per week. AI-powered Questionnaire Automation drafts more than 80% of responses to security questionnaires, with a 95% acceptance rate—helping teams complete security reviews in half the time.

Together, these innovations address some of the most persistent challenges GRC and security teams face—like chasing evidence, managing fragmented tools, and responding to endless questionnaires—so they can focus on higher-impact work.

“We’re excited to lead Vanta's latest round of funding and support them as they transform how companies build and prove trust,” said Matt Witheiler, Head of Late-Stage Growth, Wellington Management. “Vanta’s AI-driven platform is moving beyond the standard for security and compliance -- with real-time, continuous verification that’s essential for every industry in today’s business environment. Christina and Vanta have created something truly special and we look forward to seeing their impact grow as they expand into new markets and push the boundaries of what’s possible for trust management in the age of AI.”

Real results from leading teams

Vanta is changing how leading businesses including Icelandair, Intercom, Mistral AI, Omni Hotels and Salvation Army Australia build and prove trust. With Vanta:

Duolingo saves 12 hours per week and hundreds of thousands of dollars with AI-powered VRM

saves 12 hours per week and hundreds of thousands of dollars with AI-powered VRM Snowflake saves security team time and speeds up manual customer due-diligence with their Snowflake Compliance Center powered by Vanta

saves security team time and speeds up manual customer due-diligence with their Snowflake Compliance Center powered by Vanta Atlassian enables 400+ partners to showcase trust via achieving compliance milestones and Trust Centers

enables 400+ partners to showcase trust via achieving compliance milestones and Trust Centers Ramp eliminates spreadsheets by mapping custom controls into continuously monitored frameworks

eliminates spreadsheets by mapping custom controls into continuously monitored frameworks WRITER completes vendor reviews and access audits in under 20 minutes instead of multiple hours with Vanta AI

Expanding across product, partners and people

In the last year alone, Vanta has significantly expanded its platform and global presence:

Launched 350 new features, including the Vanta AI Agent and AI Assessments

Acquired Riskey to power continuous, AI-driven vendor security reviews

to power continuous, AI-driven vendor security reviews Introduced Vanta for Marketplaces to help ecosystem leaders like Atlassian and Snowflake manage trust across partners

to help ecosystem leaders like Atlassian and Snowflake manage trust across partners Rolled out Policy Builder to help startups create and maintain audit-ready policies in a fraction of the time

to help startups create and maintain audit-ready policies in a fraction of the time Expanded support for government compliance frameworks like FedRAMP, CMMC, and NIST 800-53

like FedRAMP, CMMC, and NIST 800-53 Opened a London office, launched an Australian data center, and grew to over 1,000 Vanta'ns worldwide

About Vanta

Vanta is the leading AI trust management platform that helps simplify and centralize security for organizations of all sizes. Over 12,000 companies including Atlassian, Duolingo, Icelandair, Ramp and Synthesia rely on Vanta to build, maintain and demonstrate their trust—all in a way that's real-time and transparent. Founded in 2018, Vanta has customers in 58 countries with offices in Dublin, London, New York, San Francisco and Sydney. For more information, visit www.vanta.com.