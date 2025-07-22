Cross Valley Federal Credit Union Launches Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking® Platform to Enhance Digital Infrastructure

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross Valley Federal Credit Union (‘Cross Valley’) has enhanced its digital banking platform with Mahalo Banking, a CUSO that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. The rollout modernizes Cross Valley’s digital infrastructure with a streamlined user experience, improved functionality, and stronger security features.

Cross Valley selected digital banking provider Mahalo due to the Thoughtful Banking platform’s flexibility, user-focused design, and alignment with the credit union’s member-first approach commitment. Mahalo platform’s deep core integration also supports a smoother, more connected experience across systems for both members and staff. The technology transformation reflects a broader trend among community institutions to replace legacy systems with adaptable platforms that support long-term growth, security, and member satisfaction.

“We are focused on giving members greater control over their financial lives, and Mahalo’s platform self-service capabilities help us bring that vision to life,” said Traci Donahue, President and CEO of Cross Valley. “It also reinforces our commitment to security, giving our members peace of mind through stronger protections and greater transparency in how their information is managed.”

Mahalo’s solution supports greater self-service functionality, streamlined account management, and unified online and mobile banking—improving both usability and back-end efficiency. Members can now manage their accounts, cards, and loans in one centralized location, with the flexibility to make internal or external transfers, apply for loans or memberships, and update personal details with ease. Card management is also more accessible, enabling members to lock or unlock cards, submit travel notices, request replacements, or apply for credit limit increases within the same digital environment.

“Cross Valley’s forward-thinking approach to digital transformation shows how credit unions can embrace technology without compromising on trust,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Their focus on elevating security and usability aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering a modern, intuitive platform that empowers members and strengthens the credit union’s digital foundation.”

About Cross Valley

Cross Valley Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving nearly 18,000 members across Northern Pennsylvania. Originally chartered in 1969 as the Wilkes-Barre Federal Employees Federal Credit Union, Cross Valley has grown steadily over the decades, now managing more than $220 million in assets. With a commitment to personalized service and community-focused values, Cross Valley provides a full range of financial products and services designed to support members at every stage of life. For more information on Cross Valley, visit crossvalleyfcu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com