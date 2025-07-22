Symetra Launches ‘Empower Her Future’

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symetra Life Insurance Company, a national provider of life, retirement and employee benefits insurance products, today announced the launch of a new web-based resource dedicated to providing women of all ages with valuable tips and information. Empower Her Future aims to help women navigate their financial journeys, addressing the unique challenges and opportunities they face throughout different life stages.

Women currently control over $10 trillion of U.S. household financial assets. That figure is expected to climb to $30 trillion in the next 3-5 years, and by 2030, women will hold nearly 67 percent of the nation’s wealth.1,2 Yet research consistently indicates that women, despite increasing participation in the economy, often encounter a financial literacy gap and may lack confidence in managing certain financial areas, such as investing and retirement planning.

To help address the knowledge gap, Empower Her Future offers a robust, accessible platform to assist women in building their financial knowledge and confidence. Organized by life stage — “Finding your footing,” “Balancing life and money,” and “Rebuilding or Retiring” — key features include:

Tools and tips to help women assess their financial needs and plan for their goals.

Rotating series of educational articles covering a range of topics, including budgeting and saving, the importance of life insurance, choosing the right benefits at work and retirement planning.

Information on the importance of life insurance in protecting families and securing financial futures.

Personal insights specific to the financial and professional challenges women often face.

“Symetra understands that the path to financial freedom can look different for women. With Empower Her Future, we’ve put together some of our best resources, and gathered stories and insights from our own lives to help women tap into their strengths and create the financial future they envision. Whether they’re just getting started or starting over, we’re here to help women feel empowered every step of the way,” said Trinity Parker, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Symetra.

To learn more, visit www.symetra.com/empowerherfuture.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

