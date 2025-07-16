Intellistack Named as Headline Partner for Wales’ Largest International Tech Summit

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellistack, formerly Formstack and a leader in data capture and workflow automation, today announced that it will be the Headline Partner for Wales Tech Week, Wales' largest international technology summit. This landmark event showcases Welsh technology and its ecosystem championing industry and technology on a global stage. In a further show of commitment to Welsh advancement and global tech leadership, Aled Miles, Intellistack CEO and Welsh Government Envoy to the United States, is returning to his position as Chairman of Wales Tech Week 2025, a role he held at the most recent Wales Tech Week.

The international tech summit, powered by Technology Connected and taking place at the ICC Wales, Newport from 24–26 November, shines a global spotlight on Welsh innovation, technology, and talent.

More than just a technology event, Wales Tech Week is a global platform for cutting edge development, investment, and collaboration. It showcases how tech is transforming every sector from energy and manufacturing to health, to professional services, finance, and logistics.

It brings together a powerful ecosystem of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, academics, and policymakers, positioning Wales as a global hub for digital innovation and a magnet for international talent and investment.

Wales Tech Week empowers leaders and industries to explore how digital transformation can address real-world challenges, drive sustainable growth and future-proof organizations. For businesses, it offers practical insights and tangible opportunities from forging strategic partnerships to unlocking funding, investment, and scaling potential.

It is a launchpad for innovation adoption, new ventures, and commercial collaboration, supporting companies of all sizes on their growth journeys and enabling businesses to do business on a global stage.

Intellistack, with its headquarters based in Denver, Colorado, serves over 32,000 organizations worldwide across industries ranging from healthcare and education to finance and enterprise tech, by eliminating inefficiencies and solving complex workflow challenges using their new process automation platform, Intellistack Streamline. The platform uses artificial intelligence and no-code technology to connect systems behind the scenes.

Providing a way for organizations to create smart, secure workflows that help them to move faster, protect data, and reduce human error, Intellistack is redefining how intelligent work gets done at scale and is a clear example of how technology is helping the world work smarter, safer, and faster.

“It’s not only about technology, it’s about giving people back their time, reducing stress, and making everyday life a little easier,” said Aled Miles, Chairman of Wales Tech Week and CEO of Intellistack. “Imagine if every time you went to the doctor, applied for a job, enrolled in school, or signed a contract, the process was fast, secure, and completely hassle-free. That’s the kind of future Intellistack is building.”

Aled, the Welsh Government Envoy to the United States, and an internationally respected tech leader, shared his thoughts on the significance of the event, “It’s a global event, with guests and speakers there to understand both what the world can offer Wales but most importantly what Wales can offer the world from a technology perspective. It’s an opportunity to get connected and be connected.”

“With the technology changes, the future of SaaS, and improved efficiency and productivity enabled by AI, as well as any potential dangers lurking with artificial super-intelligence versus artificial general intelligence, attendees will gain connections, deepen technological understanding, and derive real value from the conference.”

“Wales Tech Week is more than an event, it’s a movement. It’s where Welsh innovation meets global opportunity. I’m honored to serve as its Chairman and proud that Intellistack is leading the way as Headline Partner. Together, we’re showcasing the ingenuity, ambition and talent that make Wales a rising force in the global tech ecosystem.”

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected, the organization powering Wales Tech Week, added, “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Intellistack as Headline Partner for Wales Tech Week 2025. Their global impact, driven by cutting-edge AI and process automation, speaks directly to the ambition and innovation we are proud to foster here in Wales.”

“Having Aled Miles as Chairman of this year’s event is particularly special. His ongoing support, deep ties to Wales, and global leadership in tech make him an ideal champion for everything Wales Tech Week represents."

Wales Tech Week 2025 is free to attend and will explore three key themes – Tech for People, Tech for the Planet, and Tech for Performance. For more information and to register visit www.walestechweek.com.

About Intellistack

Intellistack is a leading provider of data capture and process automation solutions that help organizations optimize the value of their data. Backed by PSG Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners, Intellistack delivers both standalone productivity products—including form-building, document-generation, and eSignature software under its Formstack and Formsite brands—and a market-first no-code process automation platform under the flagship Intellistack brand.

Whether serving small businesses or global enterprises, Intellistack empowers organizations with secure, scalable tools for data collection, activation, and workflow orchestration. Since its founding in 2006, the company has been trusted by more than 32,000 organizations worldwide—including Kaiser Permanente, Shell, Shopify, and Netflix—to digitize what matters, streamline processes, and unlock productivity.

To learn more, visit www.intellistack.com.

About Technology Connected

As the leading voice for Wales’ digital technology industry, we strategically connect industries, technologies, and people to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions that drive performance, profitability, and sustainable growth. Through advocacy, collaboration, and promotion, we amplify the voice of Wales’s tech industry, unlocking opportunities to develop a more prosperous, inclusive and digitally-capable Welsh economy. Events and initiatives from Technology Connected include Wales Tech Week, Talent4Tech, the Wales Technology Awards, and the Technology Leadership Council.

For more information https://technologyconnected.net/

