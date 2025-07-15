KloudGin’s Integration Adapter for SAP Work Management Solutions Now Available on SAP® Store

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KloudGin today announced that its Integration Adapter for SAP Work Management Solutions is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. KloudGin’s Integration Adapter for SAP Work Management Solutions integrates with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, SAP S/4HANA Utilities, or SAP ERP. It delivers a fully unified asset and work management solution purpose-built for utilities and public sector customers.

“KloudGin is proud to be the best-in-class EAM and FSM solution partner for utilities in the SAP ecosystem,” said Vikram Takru, Co-founder & CEO of KloudGin. “KloudGin’s integration with SAP delivers a best-in-class experience to our joint global utility and public sector customers - connecting back-office systems to a mobile-first, unified view of work. By delivering a ‘Single Face of Work’ that connects all assets with all workers—field crews, contractors, customer service representatives, and operations teams—we're eliminating operational fragmentation and empowering utilities to operate with the speed, visibility, and resilience that modern infrastructure demands. This is how the utilities of the future are built - connected, intelligent, and ready for whatever comes next.”

“This partnership represents our shared commitment to building the utilities of the future,” continued Takru. “Together, KloudGin and SAP are creating the technological foundation that enables utilities to meet tomorrow's challenges - from grid modernization to customer satisfaction - while ensuring that every innovation serves the communities and customers who depend on safe, reliable infrastructure.”

KloudGin’s unified work and asset management solution integration provides a specialized, execution-focused layer purpose-built for utilities. By connecting back office teams, customers, and field technicians, KloudGin optimizes worker efficiency, asset reliability, and customer engagement while strengthening existing SAP systems across the mobile workforce and distributed asset networks:

Unifies Scheduling for all work groups, work types, and assets: Connect all work and asset operations with real-time visibility and collaboration tools that simplify tasks and boost operational efficiency and performance through a single scheduling engine for all work and assets.

Connect all work and asset operations with real-time visibility and collaboration tools that simplify tasks and boost operational efficiency and performance through a single scheduling engine for all work and assets. Always connected, always available: Accessible on all devices and in all conditions, giving crews the ability to manage work orders, access embedded GIS, collaborate with teams, and capture asset data in the field.

Accessible on all devices and in all conditions, giving crews the ability to manage work orders, access embedded GIS, collaborate with teams, and capture asset data in the field. Utility-specialized capabilities: Purpose-built workflows, integrated regulatory compliance, and mobile-first solutions developed specifically for utility operations

Purpose-built workflows, integrated regulatory compliance, and mobile-first solutions developed specifically for utility operations Unmatched flexibility and composability: Tailor-fit the solution to your unique requirements while leveraging field-proven utility solutions and off-the-shelf integrations that accelerate time to value

Tailor-fit the solution to your unique requirements while leveraging field-proven utility solutions and off-the-shelf integrations that accelerate time to value Future-proof architecture: Cloud-native platform provides flexible and composable architecture that scales with evolving business requirements

KloudGin’s Integration Adapter for SAP Work Management Solutions is built using SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) with SAP BTP product SAP Integration Suite, and integrates with SAP solutions SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, SAP S/4HANA Utilities, or SAP ERP.

About KloudGin

KloudGin is the leading provider of AI-powered field service, construction work, and asset management solutions that connect customers, crews, and assets within a unified, cloud-based platform. KloudGin helps utilities and public sector organizations transform their operations through the digitalization and optimization of workforces, workflows, and assets, enabling sustainable service excellence that creates measurable value. For more information, visit www.kloudgin.com.

