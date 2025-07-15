Consumers Don’t Hear Enough About the Benefits of EVs. Now They Will.

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electric vehicles (EVs) are changing the way people drive—and save—right now. Millions of drivers are already spending less on gas and maintenance and taking advantage of available incentives by buying new and used EVs. Others haven’t made the switch because they don’t realize how much they could save. At the same time, federal incentives end September 30th and state EV tax credits and policies are under threat creating more consumer questions. With lower costs to maintain and a smooth, quiet ride, EVs are a smart financial choice now and into the future.

That’s where the Electric For All education campaign comes in, helping drivers understand what they can save by going electric. Powered by Veloz, a national nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit, this program provides clear, accessible information about EVs. It arrives at a critical moment as more drivers seek straightforward answers and trustworthy resources. Electric For All is the first and largest nonprofit-led EV education campaign in the U.S., backed by $43.5 million in funding from Electrify America.

“Access and education are the catalyst for accelerating EV adoption—and the gateway to cleaner air and healthier communities,” said Robert Barrosa, President and CEO of Electrify America, and Veloz board member. “With this campaign, we’re expanding our mission to empower consumers nationally with the knowledge they need to confidently choose zero-emission vehicles and drive the transition to a more sustainable future.”

EV options are expanding fast to fit every lifestyle, and consumers are responding. In Q1 2025, EV sales jumped 11.4% in the U.S., with California continuing to lead the nation. According to Bloomberg’s annual Electric Vehicle Outlook report, EVs are set to represent one in four new passenger vehicles sold globally this year, demonstrating consumer confidence and ongoing momentum.

“Electric For All is rooted in a simple idea: when people have the facts, they’re more likely to take action,” said Josh D. Boone, Executive Director of Veloz. “We are making sure those facts are clear and accessible because the way forward is electric.”

Bringing the message to life, this educational effort features a supportive voice who genuinely believes in the benefits of EVs: actor, woodworker and best-selling author Nick Offerman. Known for his role as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation and currently appearing in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Offerman brings authenticity, relatability, and a grounded tone to this national EV education effort.

“Weaning our civilization off of fossil fuels is the obvious path forward to choose, if we want to be responsible to ourselves and future generations in the way we steward our planet’s resources,” said Offerman. “I’m pleased to lend my voice to this positive effort.”

With Offerman leading the voiceover work for a series of educational video spots, he provides a humorous yet trustworthy tone for what Veloz has always championed, making EVs accessible and understandable for all.

The Electric For All education program uses a clean, simple visual style to cut through the noise. It blends photoreal live-action EVs with graphic illustration, creating a look that feels both classic and modern. Its multilingual, mixed-media approach builds trust through straightforward messaging and memorable visuals. The program’s content highlights the everyday benefits that matter most to drivers, including cost savings from incentives and savings on gas, convenient charging options at home and on the go, driving range, affordability, and the variety of new and used EV models.

Featured prominently in the campaign are two of Ford Motor Company’s best-selling EVs: the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning.

“We’re proud to see the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning featured in this campaign. These vehicles reflect Ford’s belief in the freedom of choice and how our electric vehicles are designed to offer a compelling option for every lifestyle,” said Cynthia Williams, Global Director at Ford Motor Company and a Veloz board member. “Supporting education around electric vehicles is key to helping more drivers see what’s possible.”

This program will continue into 2026 with in-person experiential components and opportunities for everyday people to have real conversations about the benefits of EVs.

The initiative is also committed to reaching low-income and disadvantaged communities. With dedicated multilingual media buys and enhanced tools on ElectricForAll.org, including a robust ZIP code search, the initiative ensures messaging, messengers, and media reflect community needs across the U.S.

At its core is ElectricForAll.org, which is a multilingual hub available in 15 languages, including English and Spanish. It offers easy tools to compare new and used EVs, find available incentives by ZIP code, locate charging stations, and understand long-term cost savings, making EV ownership more accessible for every community.

“Our research consistently shows that people want to learn more about EVs, but they haven’t had reliable information,” Boone added. “Electric For All gives consumers the tools and facts to decide for themselves and see how much they can save by going electric.”

About Veloz

Veloz is the power behind the nation’s largest and most inventive multi-partner public awareness campaign for electric vehicles, the architect of events and programming garnering both state and national attention, and the organization bringing together high-powered, diverse board and members from the public and private sectors. The organization was launched in 2017 and is built on the success of the California Plug-In Electric Vehicle Collaborative founded in 2010. Veloz is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.