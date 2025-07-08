Q4 Revolutionizes Investor Relations with the Launch of Q, the First IRO Agent™

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q4, Inc., the leading provider of IR Ops software, today announced the launch of Q, a groundbreaking AI-powered extension of an investor relations officer’s (IRO’s) team. This innovative technology integrates seamlessly into the Q4 Platform, empowering investor relations (IR) professionals with real-time insights, intelligent automation and strategic guidance.

Meeting a major need

There is a paradigm shift in investor relations, and Q is at the core, transforming how IROs manage stakeholder relationships, analyze market data and execute strategic communications. By providing IROs with a secure, AI-powered partner, Q helps teams save significant time, uncover valuable insights and drive impact.

“Q is a game-changer for the investor relations industry,” said Darrell Heaps, CEO of Q4. “We’ve created a powerful tool that amplifies IROs’ strategic thinking, accelerates decision-making, and enables them to focus on what matters most — building meaningful relationships with their stakeholders.”

Advanced capabilities of Q include:

Intelligent data analysis and insight: Q instantly analyzes complex financial data, ownership patterns and market trends, providing real-time stock performance monitoring and peer comparisons. This enables IROs to identify trends, anticipate risks and make data-driven decisions.





Q instantly analyzes complex financial data, ownership patterns and market trends, providing real-time stock performance monitoring and peer comparisons. This enables IROs to identify trends, anticipate risks and make data-driven decisions. User-configured agents: Q delivers tailored insights that IR teams need most, from tracking institutional investor moments to personalized targeting strategies. For instance, an agent can be set to monitor the company’s top 20 stakeholders, instantly alerting IROs to significant changes, such as a 15% position increase by a large investor, and providing suggested talking points for timely outreach. By transforming hours of manual analysis into actionable intelligence, these agents empower IROs to focus on high-impact relationship building that drives superior investor outcomes.





Q delivers tailored insights that IR teams need most, from tracking institutional investor moments to personalized targeting strategies. For instance, an agent can be set to monitor the company’s top 20 stakeholders, instantly alerting IROs to significant changes, such as a 15% position increase by a large investor, and providing suggested talking points for timely outreach. By transforming hours of manual analysis into actionable intelligence, these agents empower IROs to focus on high-impact relationship building that drives superior investor outcomes. Real-time engagement analytics: Q tracks investor engagement automatically, minimizing manual data entry and providing comprehensive analytics across all touchpoints. This allows IROs to measure the effectiveness of their outreach efforts, identify areas for improvement, and refine their engagement strategies.





Q tracks investor engagement automatically, minimizing manual data entry and providing comprehensive analytics across all touchpoints. This allows IROs to measure the effectiveness of their outreach efforts, identify areas for improvement, and refine their engagement strategies. Strategic communication support: Q assists with earnings call preparation, monitors news coverage and media sentiment in real time, and generates executive briefings and stakeholder updates. This enables IROs to craft compelling narratives, stay on top of market developments, and communicate effectively with their stakeholders.





Q assists with earnings call preparation, monitors news coverage and media sentiment in real time, and generates executive briefings and stakeholder updates. This enables IROs to craft compelling narratives, stay on top of market developments, and communicate effectively with their stakeholders. Chat: IR pros can ask complex questions like: “Which investors have shown increased interest since our last earnings call?” and “How do our ownership trends compare to peers over the last two quarters?” Q delivers instant, tailored answers: analyzing earnings scripts, reports, meeting notes and other uploaded documents, while also tapping into key engagement and market data. IR teams also benefit from built-in IR context, searchable chat history and enterprise-grade security.

By leveraging Q’s capabilities, IR professionals can:

Reduce administrative burdens and accelerate response times through intelligent automation and real-time insights.





through intelligent automation and real-time insights. Enhance strategic decision-making and improve stakeholder engagement through AI-powered analytics and personalized communications.

Q is designed to integrate seamlessly into the Q4 Platform, providing:

A cohesive and intuitive user experience with real-time insights and analytics across all stakeholders.





with real-time insights and analytics across all stakeholders. Automated routine tasks and enhanced collaboration, enabling IROs to focus on high-value activities and drive premium valuations.

Q builds on Q4’s proven AI capabilities, including earnings script assistance and peer event summaries. Its launch follows recent recognition for Q4’s AI innovation — including three Stevie® Award wins in the American Business Awards®, with judges praising Q4 for delivering “an impressive AI-driven solution that addresses the complexities of investor relations.”

To learn more about Q and the future of AI in IR, please visit www.q4inc.com/ai-partner-q.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. is the leading provider of IR Ops software with the world’s largest set of proprietary investor data, purpose-built to remove obstacles between public companies and their investors. Q4 gives investor relations leaders, C-suite executives, and their teams the tools to attract, manage, and understand investors — all in one place. The AI-enabled Q4 Platform boasts applications for website and event management, engagement analytics, and overall lifecycle management, including AI Earnings Co-Pilot to generate draft scripts based on historical data, and AI earnings call summaries to understand peer sentiment. The Q4 Platform also includes a streamlined investor CRM and shareholder intelligence with enhanced metrics to elevate investor targeting strategies. Q4 delivers the data, insights, and workflows that give IR teams the power to focus on what really matters: strategy, relationships, and driving premium valuations for their companies.

Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London, Q4 is a trusted partner to more than 2,600 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world. The company maintains an award-winning culture where team members grow and thrive. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.