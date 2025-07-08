Vidrí Selects Blue Yonder To Optimize Inventory Management and Increase Supply Chain Resilience

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Effectively and accurately managing inventory in today’s dynamic market poses significant challenges for hardware retailers, as seasonal changes, market trends and consumer spending habits all contribute to unpredictable demand fluctuations. That’s why Vidrí, El Salvador’s leading hardware retailer, is digitally transforming its supply chain operations with Blue Yonder’s replenishment capabilities, supported by Softtek, a global IT services provider and Blue Yonder partner.

Founded in 1917, Vidrí operates a network of self-service home centers and industrial counter-service stores, offering a wide range of hardware, construction and home improvement products. Looking to improve its inventory management and product availability across its 19 locations, Vidrí turned to Blue Yonder and Softtek to optimize its operations.

By modernizing its replenishment system with Blue Yonder’s technology, the hardware retailer aims to improve its demand forecasting, streamline its inventory processes, and ultimately strengthen its operational resilience.

“This upgrade marks a key milestone in Vidrí’s digital transformation journey,” said Carlos Viche, replenishment manager, Vidrí. “Blue Yonder’s replenishment capabilities and cloud-based solution will enable us to quickly respond to demand fluctuations, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, significant cost savings, and a more resilient and efficient supply chain.”

“With Blue Yonder’s innovative supply chain solutions, and Softtek’s implementation experience, Vidrí will be able to increase speed and accuracy across their supply chain operations,” said Albert Jung, vice president, Retail – LATAM, Blue Yonder. “We are excited to help Vidrí achieve greater supply chain resilience and efficiency and better serve their customers with the right products at the right time.”

“We're proud to continue our collaboration with Blue Yonder and Vidrí on this initiative,” said Israel Tavizón, LatAm leader for Blue Yonder solutions, Softtek. “We focus on technology that is simple, smart and reliable, delivering measurable outcomes. By leveraging Blue Yonder’s capabilities, we’ll help Vidrí boost efficiency, improve visibility, and scale operations for the future.”

About Vidrí

Vidrí is El Salvador’s leading hardware retailer, operating 19 locations across the Metropolitan area of San Salvador, as well as the Paracentral, Western, and Eastern regions of the country. Its stores cater to diverse market needs through self-service home centers and industrial counter-service formats, offering a vast selection of products across 22 departments, including electrical, plumbing, tools, construction materials, and home improvement.

About Softtek

Softtek is a global software engineering partner, driving businesses forward. For over 40 years, the company has helped clients build, implement and run technology that improves lives. The originators of nearshore, Softtek brings innovation closer to business strategy. We’re not about “reinventing” and "reimagining” the business; we drive results. Learn more at www.softtek.com and connect with @Softtek on social media.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation. With a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network, Blue Yonder empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers — all at machine speed. A pioneer in applying AI solutions to the most complicated supply chain challenges, Blue Yonder’s modern innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers to confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder.com

