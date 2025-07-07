AMC Theatres® Expands Half-Price Deals for AMC Stubs Members: Beginning July 8, Discount Tuesdays Becomes 50% Off Tickets Tuesdays, Joining 50% Off Wednesdays – Small Popcorn & Drink Combo Is Also 50% Off

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMC Theatres® (NYSE: AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced an expansion of its 50% Off Tickets initiative that makes moviegoing more affordable and accessible for millions of AMC Stubs members in the United States. Beginning Tuesday, July 8, AMC’s long-running “Discount Tuesdays” will officially become “50% Off Tuesdays,” with AMC Stubs members receiving 50% off the regular adult-evening ticket price all day long at participating theatres in the United States. This is the same discount being offered through the newly introduced “50% Off Wednesdays” program, which launches the following day on Wednesday, July 9.

In addition to half-price off tickets, AMC is also offering 50% off its Small Popcorn & Drink Combo on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, which means AMC Stubs members can enjoy their movie, popcorn, and a fountain drink all for half-price. The 50% off Small Popcorn & Drink Combo is valid on in-theatre purchases only.

The 50% Off Tickets on Tuesdays & Wednesdays are available to the more than 36 million AMC Stubs members, including those who sign up for the free AMC Stubs Insider tier. Premium format surcharges and online ticketing fees still apply, but the base ticket price for eligible formats will reflect the 50% discount. Certain movies and holiday periods may be excluded.

These changes are part of AMC’s continued effort to provide greater moviegoing value that is easy to understand and resonates with moviegoers.

Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres, said:

“Following the overwhelmingly positive guest response to our announcement of 50% Off Wednesdays ticket pricing, two things became clear. First, our Discount Tuesdays program will benefit from clear, concise messaging that resonates with value-seeking moviegoers. So, we are changing our Tuesday prices and our Tuesday consumer communications such that Tuesdays and Wednesdays will both feature the same 50% Off pricing offer.”

Aron continued, “And second – those moviegoers are also seeking value on concessions. While moviegoers are not required to purchase any food or drink to take advantage of the ticket price discounts, and while we still expect many moviegoers will opt for others of our popular snack items, there is an opportunity to add incremental snack purchase revenues for AMC on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by our featuring on these two days a new 50% Off pricing deal on our Small Popcorn & Drink Combo as well.”

Aron concluded, “Whether it is through our highly successful A-List subscription program, discounted Matinee pricing, or our new '50% Off Tuesdays and Wednesdays' pricing program, AMC continues to offer bargain opportunities for those moviegoers who want to avail themselves of really superb deals.”

Guests who are not currently AMC Stubs members can join for free through the AMC mobile app, AMCTheatres.com, or at any AMC theatre location. Membership provides access to exclusive offers and year-round savings, including discounted tickets, reward points, birthday perks, and more.

To learn more or to join AMC Stubs, visit amctheatres.com/amcstubs.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 900 theatres and 10,000 screens globally. AMC has led innovation in the exhibition industry by deploying its Signature power-recliner seating, expanding food and beverage offerings, investing in premium formats, and developing strong loyalty and subscription programs. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Category: Company Release