Forest River Marine and Margaritaville Introduce ‘Chill Series’ Pontoons.

MIDDLEBURY, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forest River Marine, a division of Forest River, Inc. and one of the nation’s leading pontoon manufacturers, is proud to announce a vibrant collaboration with Margaritaville. Together, the companies are introducing the Chill Series - a line of pontoon boats designed to bring the easygoing spirit of Margaritaville to the water.

Seven floorplans. Endless good times. Your license to chill on the water has arrived. Share

Blending Forest River Marine’s trusted craftsmanship with Margaritaville’s signature vibe, the Chill Series will offer boaters a one-of-a-kind escape - whether it’s a slow cruise at sunset or a weekend of good times with friends. Each model in the series will feature custom Margaritaville-inspired design elements, premium sound systems, and comfort-first layouts made for maximum relaxation.

“We’re thrilled to bring this partnership to life,” said Philip Podgorny, General Manager of Forest River Marine. “Our teams share a love for the water, good times, and memorable experiences. The Chill Series was created to deliver those moments effortlessly, with comfort and fun at the forefront.”

“Margaritaville has always been deeply connected to the water, so the Chill Series pontoons are a natural addition to our lifestyle portfolio,” added Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer of Margaritaville. “The Chill Series pontoons’ thoughtful design perfectly captures Margaritaville’s signature fun and escapism, making every offshore trip feel like a vacation.”

The Chill Series is expected to make waves nationwide, appealing to everyone from first-time boaters to lifelong Margaritaville fans. These pontoons are available to order now through Forest River Marine’s network of authorized dealers and trusted brands - Berkshire, South Bay, and Trifecta - with a starting MSRP of $45,169. To learn more or locate a dealer near you, visit www.berkshirepontoon.com, www.southbaypontoon.com, or www.trifectapontoon.com.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 40 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline positioned across a variety of full-service and boutique hotel and resort brands, branded real estate, and gaming properties, all complemented by an extensive suite of food and beverage concepts, including Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, and LandShark Bar & Grill.

Hotel brands include Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, Compass by Margaritaville, Margaritaville Beach House, and the all-inclusive product, Margaritaville Island Reserve®. Further elevating experiences, Margaritaville’s branded real estate includes Latitude Margaritaville, “55 and better” active adult brand; Margaritaville Cottages, Villas and Residences; One Particular Harbour Margaritaville; and Margaritaville Vacation Club.

The newest brand additions to Margaritaville properties include the rapidly-growing Camp Margaritaville Resorts and Margaritaville at Sea. Additionally, consumers can escape every day through a collection of lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a SiriusXM radio station, License to Chill: The Margaritaville Podcast, and more.

More than 20 million travelers and consumers every year change their latitude and attitude with Margaritaville. For more information, visit www.margaritaville.com and follow Margaritaville on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Forest River, Inc.

Founded in 1996 by Pete Liegl, Forest River, Inc. has evolved into North America’s largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles, cargo trailers, pontoon boats, buses, vans, and commercial vehicles. Its portfolio includes market share leaders in every category, and it is the country’s leading manufacturer of buses and vans for both the private and public sectors. Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Forest River employs 14,000+ employees in 100+ facilities in more than a half dozen states. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, Forest River is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit www.forestriverinc.com.