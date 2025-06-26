SharkNinja Named to TIME’s List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2025

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, has been named to the fifth-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which honors organizations making an extraordinary impact around the world. To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 105 businesses helping chart an essential path forward and making lasting cultural and technological contributions worldwide.

“Being named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list is an incredible honor and a powerful recognition of the mindset that drives how we think, create, and lead at SharkNinja,” said Mark Barrocas, CEO of SharkNinja. “We’re relentless problem solvers, driven by curiosity and a deep commitment to improving the lives of consumers through disruptive innovation. Our team’s bold thinking and disciplined execution are reshaping daily life in millions of homes around the world. Our products aren’t just used - they’re celebrated, creating cultural moments and redefining what consumers expect from their everyday home products. Earning a place on this list alongside other iconic global leaders is a true reflection of how far we’ve come and the ambition that fuels what’s next for SharkNinja.”

SharkNinja’s inclusion reflects its transformation into a global force in lifestyle innovation, recognized for redefining everyday experiences through disruptive ideas, bold design, and a relentless focus on solving real consumer problems. Rooted in deep consumer insight, the company has built a portfolio of five-star-rated products spanning cleaning, cooking, beauty, and more, shaping how people cook, clean, entertain, and care for themselves in and outside the home. With a presence in over 35 markets worldwide, more than 5,200 global patents, and a world-class team of more than 3,600 employees, SharkNinja moves with speed and scale to deliver innovation that resonates deeply with consumers.

From its 24/7 innovation engine to its obsession with solving consumer problems to enhance daily life, SharkNinja exemplifies what it means to drive meaningful impact at the intersection of consumer lifestyle and technology. Its ability to rethink product categories and consistently overdeliver has positioned it not only as a market leader, but as a cultural one, making it a natural fit for TIME100’s 2025 list.

The full TIME100 Most Influential Companies list is available now at time.com/100companies and will appear in the upcoming print issue of TIME, available on newsstands beginning Friday, June 27, 2025.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company with a diversified portfolio of lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted brands, Shark and Ninja, the company’s relentless pursuit of innovation has led to category-defining products and a track record of market share gains across multiple industries. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, SharkNinja has more than 3,600 associates worldwide. To learn more, visit sharkninja.com.