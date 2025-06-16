Carnegie Learning’s AI-powered ClearTalk Wins “Language Learning Innovation Award” in 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carnegie Learning announced that its ClearTalk AI-powered speaking practice tool has been selected as winner of the “Language Learning Innovation Award” in the 7th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

ClearTalk by Carnegie Learning is reshaping how middle and high school students build confidence in a new language. Designed for grades 6–12, this AI-powered conversation tool creates a safe, low-pressure environment where students can practice speaking with life-like virtual partners in real-world scenarios. Whether ordering food at a restaurant or navigating a travel experience, students engage in meaningful dialogue that mirrors everyday conversations.

After each interaction, students receive immediate, personalized feedback that emphasizes communication and comprehension over perfect pronunciation. Guided corrections help them improve in real time—while teachers gain access to full recordings and transcripts to track growth, assess progress, and tailor instruction.

ClearTalk doesn’t just enhance speaking skills—it drives engagement, builds fluency, and reduces the workload on educators by offering valuable insights without added effort.

The tool is fully integrated into Carnegie Learning’s core Spanish and French programs, appearing throughout each unit as built-in practice, formative assessments, and summative tasks tied directly to classroom content. It’s also available through the Destinations Library—Carnegie Learning’s supplemental language offering—giving teachers flexible, ready-to-assign tasks that align with their specific teaching goals.

“ClearTalk’s use of AI offers students valuable speaking practice and immediate, personalized feedback. Timely, effective feedback is essential for boosting speaking skills, but getting to every student every day can be challenging, and traditional world language curricula often struggle to provide opportunities for unprompted conversations,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “ClearTalk addresses these challenges by prioritizing content and meaningful interaction, equipping students to confidently navigate real-world conversations, and distinguishing itself from other AI-powered tools focused solely on pronunciation accuracy. ClearTalk is our choice for the 2025 ‘Language Learning Innovation Award!’”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Students typically converse with peers of similar linguistic ability rather than native speakers when learning other languages. This doesn’t create the atmosphere of realistic conversation nor provide an opportunity for feedback. ClearTalk has been developed by Carnegie Learning's expert team of instructional designers and engineers, leveraging our extensive background in AI,” said Barry Malkin, CEO of Carnegie Learning. “We’re so pleased to take home this award from EdTech Breakthrough and we’ll keep expanding our offerings with impressive libraries of listening activities, ancillary resources, AP-aligned activities, and more to optimize each student's success at language proficiency.”

About Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Learning is at the forefront of edtech companies using data and AI to dramatically improve learning outcomes for students. A leader in K-12 education for 26+ years, Carnegie’s award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, and high-impact tutoring solutions products are used by over 5.5 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Born out of Carnegie Mellon University, the company continues to conduct research with more than $90M in grant funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, Department of Education, among others. Visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.