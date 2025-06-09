The Institutes Knowledge Group and RISE® Partner to Support the Next Generation of Risk Management and Insurance Leaders

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Institutes Knowledge Group and RISE® (Rising Insurance Star Executives) announced a strategic partnership to support early-career professionals across the risk management and insurance landscape. The collaboration educates emerging talent by providing guidance and learning experiences developed to help build critical risk management, insurance and technical skills.

“RISE builds an energetic, purpose-driven community for emerging professionals, and we’re proud to complement that with educational experiences that support on-the-job confidence and career mobility." Share

As part of the partnership, The Institutes Knowledge Group will attend the 2025 RISE Leadership Summit & Awards Gala, taking place June 16-18 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The summit brings together ambitious risk management and insurance professionals from more than 200 companies for leadership talks, interactive workshops and mentoring sessions. The Institutes Knowledge Group will be on-site to discuss education options aligned with attendees’ career goals.

“RISE builds an energetic, purpose-driven community for emerging professionals, and we’re proud to complement that with educational experiences that support on-the-job confidence and career mobility,” said Adam Carmichael, CPCU, President of The Institutes Knowledge Group. “Our programs develop technical expertise in risk management and insurance as well as the leadership and communication skills professionals need to grow and thrive in today’s evolving workplace.”

“Our mission has always been to support rising professionals with the community, mentorship, and leadership development they need to grow in this industry,” said Amy Cooper, Founder & CEO of RISE. “This partnership with The Institutes Knowledge Group brings in the missing piece—technical training that helps our members build deep expertise and confidence in their roles. It’s a powerful combination that prepares early-career talent for long-term success in risk management and insurance.”

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering the next generation of insurance professionals through education, mentorship and meaningful career connections. By combining RISE’s community of professionals with The Institutes Knowledge Group’s 115-plus-years legacy of educational excellence, the collaboration is uniquely positioned to support the future leaders of the risk management and insurance space.

About The Institutes Knowledge Group

The Institutes Knowledge Group helps people build foundational, technical and leadership skills to stay ahead of evolving trends in risk management and insurance. We offer more than 25 practical Institutes Designations, including CPCU®, along with online courses, micro-courses for learning in the flow of work, collegiate studies, and executive and leadership education programs, all focused on the business of risk management and insurance. For more information, visit The Institutes Knowledge Group’s website.

CPCU is a registered trademark of The Institutes Designations, LLC.

About The Institutes

The Institutes® are a not-for-profit comprised of diverse affiliates that educate, elevate, and connect people in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through products and services offered by The Institutes’ nearly 20 affiliated business units, people and organizations are empowered to help those in need with a focus on understanding, predicting, and preventing losses to create a more resilient world. Learn more at Global.TheInstitutes.org.

The Institutes is a registered trademark of The Institutes. All rights reserved.

About RISE

RISE® (Rising Insurance Star Executives) is an insurance community dedicated to empowering early-career professionals, attracting new talent, fostering networking opportunities, and providing access to invaluable resources. Learn more and join for free at www.riseprofessionals.com.