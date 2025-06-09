KBRA Releases Research – Private Credit: Business Development Company (BDC) Ratings Compendium: First-Quarter 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its Business Development Company Ratings Compendium, which looks at results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

In 1Q25, business development companies (BDC) demonstrated continued resilience and caution amid an uncertain operating environment marked by high base rates, tighter spreads, and uncertain trade policies. The sector remains concentrated, with 10 BDCs holding 53% of the total market of $449.9 billion at fair value (FV) as of 1Q25. Despite continued low transaction volume in a muted mergers and acquisitions (M&A) environment, perpetual-life BDCs continued to raise equity. The top five perpetual-life BDCs represented approximately one-third of the total BDC sector investments at 1Q25, relatively unchanged from 4Q24. At the same time, several non-perpetual-life BDCs saw loan repayments outpace originations, resulting in modest net negative fundings. In this uncertain environment, BDCs remain cautious in underwriting new loans, while much of the new fundings were to existing portfolio companies.

With interest rates remaining high and the broader economic picture unsettled, KBRA remains focused on signs of credit deterioration within BDC portfolios. While some increase in nonperforming loans is anticipated, the Sector Outlook remains Stable, reflecting a foundation of ample liquidity, conservative leverage practices, and portfolios concentrated in senior secured first lien positions. Portfolios remain focused on industries with relatively resilient fundamentals and limited exposure to proposed tariffs. This helps to insulate our rated BDCs from the more volatile effects of global trade and geopolitical developments. In the event of a broad economic slowdown, rated BDCs are generally well positioned to absorb increasing non-accruing loans.

Key Sector Takeaways

Perpetual BDCs Gaining Market Share : Perpetual non-traded BDCs continued to scale rapidly, supported by steady inflows from wealth management platforms and seed capital from sovereign wealth funds. Low leverage, solid credit quality focused almost exclusively on senior secured first lien loans, and strong asset coverage should allow for sustainability amid stressful economic conditions despite the rapid growth.

: Perpetual non-traded BDCs continued to scale rapidly, supported by steady inflows from wealth management platforms and seed capital from sovereign wealth funds. Low leverage, solid credit quality focused almost exclusively on senior secured first lien loans, and strong asset coverage should allow for sustainability amid stressful economic conditions despite the rapid growth. Muted M&A Activity Suppresses Originations : Ongoing economic uncertainty, high base rates, and low valuations are dampening M&A activity, limiting opportunities for new loan originations. As a result, new originations in many BDCs have stemmed from new fundings for existing portfolio companies instead of new investments. These loans are to portfolio companies that have long histories with the BDC platform.

: Ongoing economic uncertainty, high base rates, and low valuations are dampening M&A activity, limiting opportunities for new loan originations. As a result, new originations in many BDCs have stemmed from new fundings for existing portfolio companies instead of new investments. These loans are to portfolio companies that have long histories with the BDC platform. Credit Performance Remains Manageable : Despite some deterioration in economically sensitive sectors like health care, credit quality across the BDC sector remained stable. Non-accrual levels held steady or improved at most firms, aided by asset sales and credit resolutions.

: Despite some deterioration in economically sensitive sectors like health care, credit quality across the BDC sector remained stable. Non-accrual levels held steady or improved at most firms, aided by asset sales and credit resolutions. Margin Compression Persists Despite Funding Innovation : Net investment income (NII) was mixed as higher interest expenses and tighter spreads compressed margins, although signs of stabilization are emerging, with banks retracting from the market in 1Q25. To stabilize NII margins, BDCs increasingly focused on liability management, issuing middle-market CLOs with tighter spreads, amending revolvers to improve funding terms and extend maturities, and hedging fixed rate unsecured debt issuances with interest rate swaps.

: Net investment income (NII) was mixed as higher interest expenses and tighter spreads compressed margins, although signs of stabilization are emerging, with banks retracting from the market in 1Q25. To stabilize NII margins, BDCs increasingly focused on liability management, issuing middle-market CLOs with tighter spreads, amending revolvers to improve funding terms and extend maturities, and hedging fixed rate unsecured debt issuances with interest rate swaps. Conservative Leverage and Ample Liquidity Bolster Resilience: KBRA-rated BDCs continue to exhibit caution, maintaining conservative leverage and allowing for excess credit availability and cash for increased liquidity, positioning them well against macro headwinds.

