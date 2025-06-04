-

AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Spinnaker Insurance Company’s New Surplus Notes

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to the $50 million, 9.5% surplus notes, due March 2040, issued by Spinnaker Insurance Company (Spinnaker) (Chicago, IL). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. The notes are issued to unaffiliated external parties.

The proceeds from the issuance of these surplus notes are expected to be used to redeem existing affiliated surplus notes from Spinnaker’s parent, Hippo Holdings Inc., and to build capital and surplus to support future growth. Spinnaker’s financial leverage and interest coverage ratios will remain within AM Best’s guidelines for its current ratings.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Yizhou Hong
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1692
yizhou.hong@ambest.com

Jacqalene Lentz
Senior Director
+1 908 882 2011
jacqalene.lentz@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Yizhou Hong
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1692
yizhou.hong@ambest.com

Jacqalene Lentz
Senior Director
+1 908 882 2011
jacqalene.lentz@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best/LinkedIn
More News From AM Best

AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company and Travelers Insurance Company of Canada Following Announced Sale to Definity Financial Corporation; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Various Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) of The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company (Dominion). At the same time, AM Best has downgraded the FSR to A+ (Superior) from A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICR to “aa-” (Superior) from “aa+” (Superior) of Travelers Insurance Company of Canada (TICC). In addition....

AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Nonprofits Insurance Alliance Group’s Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) to “a-” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) of Nonprofits Insurance Alliance of California, Inc. (Santa Cruz, CA), National Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance, Inc. and Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance, Risk Retention Group, Inc. (both of West Brookfield, VT) which all are members of Nonprofits Insurance Alli...

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Accelerant Re I.I.; Affirms Credit Ratings of Accelerant Holdings’ Rated Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) to Accelerant Re I.I. (ARPR) (Puerto Rico). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) of Accelerant Insurance Europe SA (AIE) (Belgium), Accelerant Insurance UK Limited (AIUK) (United Kingdom),...
Back to Newsroom