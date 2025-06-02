BitGo Enters Strategic Partnership with VivoPower to Facilitate its Initial $100 Million XRP Acquisition for Treasury Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo, the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, and VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR, “VivoPower”), a publicly traded company that recently announced transition to an XRP focused treasury and decentralized finance solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership. VivoPower, having successfully raised $121 million, will leverage BitGo as an exclusive over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk to acquire XRP for its initial $100 million acquisition of XRP tokens.

VivoPower will exclusively leverage BitGo for both the trading of its XRP holdings through BitGo’s 24/7/365 OTC trading desk and holding of its assets through BitGo’s best-in-class custody platform. As a result, VivoPower is expected to benefit from BitGo’s liquidity, robust execution capabilities, and secure cold storage infrastructure.

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, said: “VivoPower is committed to driving value for our shareholders by building out a leading digital asset treasury strategy—a mission we plan to accomplish through partnerships with best-in-class digital asset leaders like BitGo. BitGo’s track record, combined with its institutional-grade, secure-by-design custodial and trading infrastructure, makes them the clear choice to execute and safeguard our treasury allocation.”

Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo, said: “VivoPower’s commitment to digital assets is a testament to the institutional momentum building around our ecosystem. We are proud to provide the comprehensive platform that companies like VivoPower need to enter the digital asset space with confidence—from seamless execution to industry-leading custody.”

The partnership underscores BitGo’s growing position not only as a trusted custodian, but also as a premier trading partner for institutions executing large block trades. BitGo’s OTC desk enables efficient access to deep, global liquidity pools and discreet execution of high-volume trades, all within a secure and compliant environment.

VivoPower has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for a public offering of its ordinary shares. Before you invest in the public offering, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents VivoPower has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and the public offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, VivoPower or Chardan, the placement agent for the public offering, will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by emailing shareholders@vivopower.com or prospectus@chardan.com.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry’s top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

About VivoPower

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is undergoing a strategic transformation into the world’s first XRP-focused digital asset enterprise. The Company’s new direction centers on the acquisition, management, and long-term holding of XRP digital assets as part of a diversified digital treasury strategy. Through this shift, VivoPower aims to contribute to the growth and utility of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) by supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and real-world blockchain applications.

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has two business units, Tembo and Caret Digital. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower’s management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower’s business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.