Brazil Activates Microsoft’s AI Strategy with Local Use Cases

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Major Brazilian enterprises are demonstrating significant uses of core Microsoft AI technologies, signaling rapid adoption to come, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

Microsoft is moving AI into the future, from speculation to practical applications. Companies and ecosystem partners in Brazil are helping to turn this vision into reality. Share

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft AI and Cloud Ecosystem report for Brazil finds the country is well positioned to embrace the company’s AI strategy through its Copilot, Copilot Devices and AI stack components. Microsoft has a strong presence and a mature ecosystem of partners in Brazil, complemented by a robust national IT infrastructure.

“Microsoft is moving AI into the future, from speculation to practical applications,” said Bill Huber, partner, digital platforms and solutions, for ISG. “Companies and ecosystem partners in Brazil are helping to turn this vision into reality.”

Brazil is benefiting from Microsoft’s global strategy of investing in emerging markets, with the company recently expanding its data centers in the country, the report says. Brazil’s rapidly growing technology sector and economic importance in Latin America make it a likely site for significant AI initiatives. Building on lessons from Microsoft initiatives in developing countries such as India, there is strong AI potential in sectors including agribusiness, financial services and health care.

ISG expects increasing adoption of AI-based solutions in Brazil by large enterprises and technologically advanced sectors in the near term, followed by midsize companies using Copilot tools in the medium term and possibly a transformation of Brazilian business in the long term.

Organizations in Brazil are expected to use Copilot’s capabilities as a universal AI interface to make significant business impacts through linguistic and cultural adaptation, ISG says. By using Copilot to perform natural-language processing in Brazilian Portuguese and understand unique cultural contexts, companies may change the way users interact with technology and gain significant competitive advantage. Some large enterprises are already using Copilot to optimize processes specific to Brazil, including customer service, automated regulatory compliance and project management adapted to the local culture.

In Brazil’s tropical climate, some major companies have turned to Microsoft’s local data centers for AI processing because they operate on renewable energy and use new cooling technologies, the report says. Microsoft’s hybrid device strategy, supporting the use of PCs with built-in neural processing units (NPUs), is likely to prove important to AI use in Brazil, where Internet infrastructure is unevenly distributed.

“AI has significant potential to help enterprises thrive in Brazil’s unique culture, infrastructure and regulatory environment,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Companies and service providers have already seized on Microsoft’s AI strengths to realize that vision.”

The report also examines other Microsoft-related trends in Brazil, including a fast-growing GitHub developer community and the increasing provider focus on vertical industry solutions.

For more insights into enterprise challenges relevant to Microsoft services and solutions in Brazil, plus ISG’s advice for addressing these, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft AI and Cloud Ecosystem report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 45 providers across six quadrants: Managed Services for Azure — Large Accounts, Managed Services for Azure — Midmarket, Microsoft 365 Services — Large Accounts, Microsoft 365 Services — Midmarket, Power Platform Services and AI Services for the Microsoft Clouds.

The report names Brasoftware, Kumulus and TIVIT as Leaders in all six quadrants. It names SoftwareOne as a Leader in five quadrants and Accenture, Dedalus and Processor as Leaders in four quadrants each. It names Ingram Micro and Lattine as named Leaders in three quadrants each. BlueShift, Dell Technologies, Kyndryl and Teltec Solutions are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. AlfaPeople, Best.Projects, Cloud Target, ITCore and Smart Consulting are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, UPBI is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. Capgemini, Cloud Target, DXC Technology and Qualiserve are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Best.Projects, Processor and Qualiserve.

In the area of customer experience, HCLTech is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Microsoft ecosystem providers. HCLTech earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, which is part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft AI and Cloud Ecosystem report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

