NatureSweet Unveils Even Sweeter Glorys® Cherry Tomatoes

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NatureSweet®, the trailblazer in premium produce, is thrilled to unveil a refreshed and even more irresistible Glorys®. These vibrant cherry tomatoes are now packed with even more sweetness and flavor, delivering an elevated taste experience to consumers everywhere. The new, sweeter Glorys® excels in flavor, quality, texture, color, and burst, and consistently ranks as the top cherry tomato choice in extensive consumer testing when compared to other brands. NatureSweet is also proud to debut a fruit variety that boasts exceptional resistance to disease— an important advancement in safeguarding and securing our food supply.

“Our journey to find a sweeter cherry tomato variety began in 2022, leading us to a dozen countries where we sampled fruit from a range of seed companies,” says Gilberto Rojas, NatureSweet’s Senior Manager of New Varieties. “This particular variety stands out for its aromatic richness and exceptional sweetness, scoring high on the Brix scale. Its superior flavor, disease resistance, and high yield truly make it a superstar in the world of tomatoes.”

Glorys® is ideal for grilling, sautéing, roasting, baking, and even snacking— much like NatureSweet’s popular Cherubs® grape tomatoes, which have long been the top choice for snacking and hold the number one spot as the best-selling brand. The new, sweeter Glorys® provides consumers with another healthy, delicious option, offering high levels of Vitamins A and C, with fewer than 50 calories per serving.

“This is one of the sweetest tomatoes our sensory panel has ever tested,” says Julieta Ramírez, NatureSweet’s Manager of Sensory Evaluation, who leads a department dedicated to identifying optimal varieties for all NatureSweet produce. “What’s even more exciting is that consumer testing confirmed this excellence, with Glorys® earning top scores in key categories, highlighting its broad appeal.”

Glorys® 10oz package can be found at supermarkets nationwide. The product features proprietary packaging made from 100% recycled PET.

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet® is the leading brand in snacking tomatoes and a trusted provider for greenhouse-grown vegetables. As the largest vertically integrated controlled environment agriculture company and greenhouse grower in North America, it operates on more than 1,500 acres of greenhouse space, growing premium tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers. The company’s team of nearly 9,000 associates ensures every product is handpicked at peak freshness, delivering exceptional quality and flavor to supermarkets across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Its mission is to transform the lives of agricultural workers in North America through a profitable business model that encourages other companies to replicate it. With a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, NatureSweet has earned B Corp, Fair Trade, and Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certifications.