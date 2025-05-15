BZI® Increases Hiring to Support More Construction Sites in Hesperia and Moreno Valley, and Extends Community Contributions in Its California Markets

KANARRAVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BZI®, a leading steel and construction company nationally known for transformative innovations in its industries, announced today that the company is increasing its hiring efforts to support work sites in Hesperia and Moreno Valley, and is extending its community contributions initiative into additional areas in California. The new construction projects will continue BZI’s escalation of bringing employment and economic opportunities to California cities and surrounding regions where BZI operates.

The company also stated that it will participate in the May 17, 2025 job fair focused on young adults, to be held at the Monterey Adult School in Seaside, California. BZI has many job openings to fill in positions such as welders, bolters, iron workers, deckers, safety reps, quality control inspectors, and estimators. For more information on career opportunities, visit bzi.com/careers.

Hesperia and Morena Valley will benefit from BZI’s presence in the cities where its job sites are located. In addition to job opportunities for residents, the company will invest significantly in local housing, food, supportive materials, site resources and other categories to support their team and project needs. Many local restaurants, food trucks, suppliers, and other vendors who serve the construction job sites will also see a major uptick in their businesses.

The Hesperia project involves the fabrication and erection of over 13,000 tons of steel for a 2.40-million-square-foot building. The Moreno Valley project will include the construction of a 1.01-million-square-foot building where BZI will be responsible for the steel erection.

“As BZI continues to attract more business from around the country, it is a critical and core value of ours to partner with and enhance the communities we are in, as well as increase opportunities for their residents,” said James Barlow, BZI CEO. “Specialized skills and equipment training and career development for all of our new hires has ensured high-quality work, exceptional safety records and increased personal growth for each team member.”

BZI’s partnership with the one-of-a-kind SteelTech Academy™ provides training, certifications and continuing education to all its team members. An exclusive technical, safety, vocational, and leadership training center, the academy provides training in OSHA (10) and (30) certifications, equipment operations, fall protection, and industry-specific welding certifications. Since 2021, SteelTech Academy has issued thousands of certifications across these disciplines and consistently logs over 30,000 student contact hours annually. As part of this expansive training curriculum, the academy also offers a Department of Labor certified Apprenticeship Program, helping to shape relevant skills and advance careers for those wanting to pursue construction as a vocation.

BZI launched its national Community Contributions Program “BZI -- Lifting Steel as We Elevate People and Communities in Salinas, California,” last month, and is investigating community group partners in Hesperia, Moreno Valley and other cities where the company does business. BZI said it supports organizations that promote education and literacy, humanitarian causes, health and wellness, and vocational development in order to help contribute to the betterment of communities and residents. “We encourage related groups interested in partnering with BZI to reach out to us,” said Megan Lamb, Manager of the BZI Community Contributions Program.

BZI is now completing and executing major construction projects across the United States and is recognized as a leading provider of innovative construction solutions for companies worldwide, as well as highlighted for its positive influence on local communities.

Exceptional client and operational performance by the company are attracting premier companies across the world and bringing these work sites and economic opportunities to California and other states across the U.S. Top BZI customer industries include retail, data centers, manufacturing facilities for batteries, aerospace, energy, microchips, electric vehicles, and food and beverage.

About BZI

Considered one of the top steel and construction organizations, the BZI® group of companies headquartered in Kanarraville, Utah, operates through three primary organizations: Building Zone Industries, LLC is responsible for steel erection, while BZI Steel, LLC specializes in steel fabrication. Innovatech®, LLC specializes in designing, engineering, and manufacturing innovative construction equipment and processes to enhance efficiency and safety on the job.

The company continues to receive numerous industry awards for its exceptional performance and contributions to its industries. The company has been the recipient of:

Inc. Best in Business 2024 for Construction: BZI Innovation Park

USA Today's Top Workplaces (Second year – Ranked #11 in the nation for midsize companies in 2025)

Utah Business Fast 50 (#12 ranking)

Top Workplaces Construction Industry Award

Salt Lake City Tribune Top Workplaces for two years (#5 ranking in 2024)

One Utah Summit "Rural Rockstar" Award presented by Utah Governor Cox

Best Employer by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year 2025 Award – Utah Business

Trade Partner in Safety Excellence (Layton Construction)

BZI is a proud member of and accredited by AISC, an organization that has recognized BZI with its top safety awards, the "Erector Award of Honor” and “Safety Award of Merit.” CEO James Barlow serves on the Forbes Business Council and is a recipient of the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige Award. BZI’s mission is to revolutionize the steel construction industry through innovation and team performance, while accelerating project delivery and setting new standards in safety and efficiency.