Eko to Open Industry-First “Capture Factory” in Bentonville, Arkansas to Enable the Future of AI-Powered Commerce

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eko, the technology leader transforming online product pages through interactive galleries, today announced that it will open a new 70,000 square foot item “Capture Factory” in Bentonville, Arkansas. The factory will be capable of delivering Eko’s core product at scale while generating 200 new jobs in Northwest Arkansas by the end of this year. This state-of-the-art facility reflects Eko's commitment to delivering the best way to present products online.

Alongside the announcement, Eko has appointed Ben Kaufman as President and Chief Commercial Officer. Kaufman brings extensive experience leading and scaling companies. In this role, he will build and oversee the new factory, massively increasing Eko’s product capture capabilities, while managing and growing Eko’s deep partnership with Walmart. Kaufman will report directly to Yoni Bloch, Chief Executive Officer.

The new factory will serve as a central hub for capturing media and data across all consumer product categories – servicing both Eko’s retail and D2C clients at a scale of up to 750,000 items per year. The facility will feature cutting-edge capture stages, sensor arrays, and custom-built tools designed to accelerate the next generation of product presentation on the web. The facility is set to begin operations in June 2025.

“We’re leading the way in content innovation in e-commerce," said Yoni Bloch, Eko’s Founder and CEO. “Now we’re expanding our capacity to serve more clients, move faster, and push the boundaries of what’s possible in the age of AI. This facility is an investment in our future and the talent that will help drive it. Ben’s experience building brands and his deep understanding of the retail landscape align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize how consumers interact with products online."

Throughout his career, Kaufman built, led and scaled multiple startups, particularly at the intersection of media, technology and retail. His track record includes Mophie, Quirky, BuzzFeed, where he served as CMO, and most recently CAMP, a national retail chain of family experience stores that reimagines retail as an immersive experience that partnered with Eko between 2019-2021.

"The product page hasn't changed in 30 years and e-commerce is at an inflection point. Consumers are responding to richer, more engaging product experiences," said Kaufman. "I’m joining Eko at such a pivotal time in e-commerce. The impact their interactive gallery is having on the performance metrics of their clients is almost unbelievable. Here in Bentonville, we aspire to not just build interactive galleries, but lay the groundwork for helping machines understand products in the same revolutionary way that barcodes helped machines identify products years ago. This is a critical step towards the age of AI-powered commerce.”

Ben Kaufman’s appointment comes as Eko recently deepened their partnership with Walmart, positioning the company for continued expansion and growth. More information on the partnership can be found here. For more information about Eko and its hiring initiatives, please visit eko.com. A link to digital assets can be found here.

About Eko:

Eko’s technology is the best way to present products online. By combining interactive videos with data-driven consumer insights, Eko helps brands refine their offerings, craft authentic product stories, and capture customer attention with personalized, feature-rich product interactions. With offices in New York, Bentonville, and Tel Aviv, Eko is transforming online shopping through immersive video galleries that increase engagement, boost conversion rates, and ultimately create more confident buyers. To learn more about how Eko is redefining e-commerce, visit eko.com or follow along at @ekovideo.