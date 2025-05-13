Bethany Children’s Health Center Partners with Cohesity to Strengthen Patient Data Security and Care

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced that Bethany Children’s Health Center, a premier pediatric healthcare facility dedicated to providing exceptional care for children with complex medical needs, has chosen the Cohesity Data Cloud to enhance patient data security and streamline operations. Cyber threats against healthcare organizations are on the rise—according to Cohesity’s 2024 Global Survey, 23% of government and public service organizations were impacted by cyberattacks. Using Cohesity, Bethany Children’s has transformed its data protection and restoration processes, ensuring patient data is secure and operations can be restored quickly and efficiently.

“Our goal is to provide the best care for every child who walks through our doors, and a key part of that commitment is ensuring their health information is both protected and accessible,” said Kevin Chambers, Chief Information Executive, Bethany Children’s Health Center. “Partnering with Cohesity has strengthened our security posture and improved our ability to respond to potential threats.”

Prior to implementing the Cohesity Data Cloud, Bethany Children’s was challenged by time-consuming and complex data backup and restoration workflows. These inefficiencies made it difficult to quickly restore services in the event of an incident, potentially impacting patient care. With Cohesity, the organization has streamlined these processes and enhanced its resilience against cyber threats. Bethany Children’s now benefits from a centralized dashboard that provides a comprehensive view of their data and backup environment, while immutable backups and AI-driven threat detection and alerting provide an additional layer of security.

“Restoring our data was a complicated process before Cohesity. Now, it’s streamlined, quick, and efficient, and we have extra resilience with cyber vaulting and AI-powered alerts to potential threats,” said Chambers. “With Cohesity as our partner, our data is more secure and can be restored faster and more efficiently, ensuring uninterrupted patient care.”

Bethany Children’s is also in the early stages of implementing Cohesity’s Gaia enterprise knowledge discovery assistant as part of its broader initiative to leverage AI-driven innovations for optimizing patient care. This will enable the health center to manage and utilize data more effectively across the organization.

“Bethany Children’s Health Center is a shining example of the best in healthcare– dedication, compassion, and a commitment to providing life-changing care to children,” said Kit Beall, Chief Revenue Officer, Cohesity. “Cyber threats against healthcare organizations continue to rise, making data protection critical. Protecting the data of such vital organizations is an enormous responsibility, and we’re proud to be a trusted partner of healthcare organizations across the world. With Cohesity ensuring their data is always secure and accessible, healthcare providers can focus on delivering life-changing care.”

