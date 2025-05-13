-

KBRA Releases Research – Private Credit: Maturity Matching—Rated Notes and Evergreen Funds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research that provides a close examination of feeder fund rated notes that invest in evergreen funds, which have captured an increasing share of private credit capital in recent years. Unlike traditional closed-end funds, evergreen funds are perpetual with no fixed term. They typically permit new investors to periodically subscribe and allow existing investors to redeem their units at regular intervals, usually subject to notice periods and fund-level gates.

KBRA has recently received an increasing number of requests to rate feeder fund rated notes to private credit evergreen funds, including business development companies (BDC) and interval funds. As of April 30, 2025, KBRA has assigned ratings to seven feeder fund transactions that invest in evergreen master funds, totaling $2.1 billion in debt and equity commitments. These structures introduce certain unique considerations to our analytical process. Traditional closed-end funds typically do not need to provide investors with redemption options and have lifespans that generally align with those of their related feeder fund rated notes. Conversely, evergreen funds must provide liquidity to service periodic investor redemptions; there is also a mismatch between the evergreen fund’s indefinite life and the rated notes’ legal maturity. This KBRA report focuses on discussing these issues.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publications

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1009397

Contacts

Min Xu, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1463
min.xu@kbra.com

John Hogan, Co-Head of Europe, Ratings General
+353 1 588 1191
john.hogan@kbra.com

Thomas Speller, Global Head of Fund Finance
+44 20 8148 1025
thomas.speller@kbra.com

Eric Neglia, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Funds Ratings
+1 646-731-2456
eric.neglia@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Constantine Schidlovsky, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1338
constantine.schidlovsky@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Min Xu, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1463
min.xu@kbra.com

John Hogan, Co-Head of Europe, Ratings General
+353 1 588 1191
john.hogan@kbra.com

Thomas Speller, Global Head of Fund Finance
+44 20 8148 1025
thomas.speller@kbra.com

Eric Neglia, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Funds Ratings
+1 646-731-2456
eric.neglia@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Constantine Schidlovsky, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1338
constantine.schidlovsky@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to SLAM 2025-1 Limited

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to the Series A Notes issued by SLAM 2025-1 Limited and SLAM 2025-1 LLC (together, SLAM 2025-1), an aviation ABS transaction. SLAM 2025-1 represents the fourth aviation ABS transaction sponsored by SKY Aero Management Limited and SKY Leasing, LLC (the Company). The Company is comprised of 40 individuals operating out of five offices with headquarters in San Francisco, California. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 112 aircraft unde...

KBRA Affirms Ratings for First Busey Corporation; Assigns Preferred Shares Rating

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA affirms the senior unsecured debt rating of BBB+, the subordinated debt rating of BBB, and the short-term debt rating of K2 for Leawood, Kansas based First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ: BUSE) (“the company”). In addition, KBRA assigns a preferred shares rating of BBB- to BUSE. KBRA also affirms the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of A-, the subordinated debt rating of BBB+, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for its subsidiary, Busey Bank. T...

KBRA Releases Research – Blanket Negative Sector Outlook on U.S. Airports Harms the Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research following the recent assignment of a negative sector outlook to the U.S. airport sector by Moody’s. While the announcement was largely based on current macroeconomic headwinds, KBRA believes that municipal bond investors are best served by issuer-specific credit analysis that takes into account the meaningful differences in financial, operational, and strategic profiles that distinguish individual airport issuers. Key Takeaways Airport credit pr...
Back to Newsroom