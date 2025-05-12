JAG Management Company Returns to Tampa’s Amelia at Westshore

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAG Management Company has once again been tapped by Momentum Real Estate Partners to manage the 246-unit Amelia at Westshore in the South neighborhood submarket of Tampa, Florida.

Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG) developed the luxury community in 2013 and sold it in 2016 with JAG Management Company staying on as management, including through Momentum Real Estate’s initial ownership. Momentum once again acquired the community in April 2025, reengaging JAG Management Company for full-service management.

“We’re very happy for our return to Amelia at Westshore,” said Patty Holt, President of JAG Management Company. “Momentum Real Estate Partners is just that – a great partner – and we are excited to be working with them again. JAG is proud to manage this newly upgraded community featuring updates to both the apartment homes and amenities that will enhance the lifestyle of our residents.”

The unit mix at Amelia at Westshore includes 1-, 2- and 3-bedrooms ranging from 620 square feet to 1,400 square feet. Available apartment features include keyless entry, kitchen island and breakfast bar, tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, private patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk-in closets with custom shelving upgrades, soaking tub and enclosed glass shower, Wi-Fi thermostat, and high-speed Internet access.

Amenities at this gated-community include a resort swimming pool, clubhouse, 24-hour leading edge fitness center, outdoor lounge and courtyard areas, co-working space, dog park and pet spa, car care center, and valet trash service.

“Acquiring Amelia at Westshore aligns perfectly with our strategy, especially given our deep familiarity with the asset, and partnering again with JAG Management Company is equally strategic," said Mauricio Gruener, Co-President and Co-CEO of Momentum Real Estate Partners. "Having developed and previously managed this community, JAG understands its legacy and potential. We are confident that their expertise will be instrumental as we reinvest in the property and enhance the first-class living experience for residents.

Amelia at Westshore is located at 6608 South West Shore Boulevard. It’s situated in close proximity to the waterfront and just a few miles south of Westshore Business District, Tampa’s largest employment center, as well as MacDill Air Force Base.

About JAG Management Company

JAG Management Company provides professional property management services for both Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG)-owned assets, as well as third-party owned communities on the East Coast. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, in the Washington Metropolitan Area, JAG also has regional offices in Boston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Orlando. The firm is committed to providing top-tier customer care for their residents and managing multifamily and mixed-use communities for long-term success. JAG Management Company’s guiding principles are management by fact, integrity, respect for people, and continuous improvement. Learn more at JeffersonApartmentGroup.com.

About Momentum Real Estate Partners, LLC

Based in Miami, Florida, Momentum Real Estate Partners, LLC has made a significant mark over the past decade in the real estate industry, with transaction volume across major U.S. markets amassing a total of $1.71 billion in property value. Since its founding, the company has acquired 22 projects, totaling 5,619 residential units spread across 15 dynamic cities. Delve into their story at momentumrep.com.