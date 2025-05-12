JetBlue Runs on Dunkin’® With New Special Livery

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) and Dunkin’, America’s largest coffee and donuts brand, today unveiled a new Dunkin’-themed livery in honor of their longstanding partnership. The vibrant design of the freshly painted Airbus A320 aircraft, appropriately named Brewing Altitude, features Dunkin’s iconic pink and orange branding, brought to life with a playful donut and coffee motif. The aircraft’s new look was revealed at a celebratory event in Boston where both brands have deep roots and a loyal following.

The JetBlue and Dunkin’ partnership started in 2006 when JetBlue began fueling its customers with Dunkin’s Original Blend coffee at 35,000 feet. In 2011, Dunkin’ became the airline’s exclusive onboard coffee provider. Now, the two iconic brands are taking their partnership to new heights as the aircraft makes its way across JetBlue’s network.

“Dunkin’ has been part of the JetBlue journey for nearly two decades, and we’re proud to showcase this partnership with a livery that’s as fun and bold as the brands behind it,” said Marty St. George, president, JetBlue. “With our shared Boston heritage and focus on delighting loyal customers, this collaboration brings together two fan-favorite brands in a way only JetBlue and Dunkin’ can.”

“This is about more than coffee in the sky; it’s about two beloved brands coming together through a shared passion for meeting people where they are and fueling them on their journey,” said Scott Murphy, president of Dunkin’. “From Boston to beyond, we’re proud to see our iconic pink and orange take flight with JetBlue and celebrate the fans who’ve made Dunkin’ part of their everyday ritual, even at 35,000 feet.”

Monday Pick-Me-Up: Sip and Soar to Rewards

To bring a little joy to the start of the week and celebrate the livery, JetBlue and Dunkin’ are offering status for customers who fly on Brewing Altitude on Mondays beginning May 19 through September 1a. TrueBlue members who fly on eligible routes on the aircraft will receive Mosaic 1 status and Dunkin’ Rewards® members will earn Boosted status for three months. Current Mosaic members will receive 20 bonus tiles, applied to their 2025 tile tracker. Existing Boosted Status members will earn two times the number of points on top of the base points earned for all qualifying purchases for three months.

With this, JetBlue and Dunkin’ are rewarding loyal customers with a chance to elevate their status while fueling their Monday travel. Terms and conditions apply. For full terms and to view the routes that Brewing Altitude will fly each Monday of the promotion, visit jetblue.com/sale/jetblue-dunkin-monday-pick-me-up.

Brewed in Boston, Soaring Beyond

A pillar of the Boston community for 75 years, Dunkin' is the go-to coffee brand in the City of Champions, making this pairing with JetBlue a natural fit as Boston’s biggest leisure airline. JetBlue proudly leads the way in both Boston and New England, boasting the most mainline service from Boston with approximately 30 percent more mainline seats than the next largest carrier. As part of JetBlue’s expansive presence at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), the airline offers the most flights from Boston and New England to California, Florida and the Caribbean than any other carrier. The new special livery underscores JetBlue’s investment in New England where both brands are deeply rooted.

JetBlue and Dunkin’ have even more in store beyond the skies as customers can expect more special moments and promotions in the future. To learn more about JetBlue's special liveries, visit http://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us/our-planes/special-liveries.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About Dunkin’

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,000 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.

a Brewing Altitude is scheduled for routine maintenance on Monday, June 30 and Monday, July 7 and will not be eligible for the Monday Pick-Me-Up promotion. Dates are subject to change.