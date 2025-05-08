BZI® Celebrates Construction Safety Week With Impressive TRIR and EMR Safety Numbers, AISC Safety Award and SteelTech Academy™ Training Results

KANARRAVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BZI®, a leading steel and construction company nationally known for transformative innovations in its industries, announced today that the company is celebrating Construction Safety Week (May 5-9) with outstanding safety numbers TRIR (2.02) and EMR (0.42); their second AISC safety award; and the accomplishments of SteelTech Academy™ and its exclusive skills and certifications training, safety protocols and apprenticeship program.

“BZI’s differentiated safety methodologies, innovative equipment and skills training, as well as ongoing monitoring and team reinforcement, are responsible for distinguishing our safety records,” said James Barlow, BZI CEO. “Providing the highest levels of safety across all areas of our business is a core element of our values. We will continue to innovate with enhanced processes in order to protect the welfare of our teams and share these advancements with the industry.”

A big contributor to BZI’s safety excellence is their partnership with the one-of-a-kind SteelTech Academy. The organization provides training, certifications and continuing education to all its team members. An exclusive technical, safety, vocational, and leadership training center, the academy provides training in OSHA (10) and (30) certifications, equipment operations, fall protection, and industry-specific welding certifications. Since 2021, SteelTech Academy has issued thousands of certifications across these disciplines and consistently logs over 10,000 student contact hours annually.

As part of this expansive training curriculum, the academy also offers a Department-of-Labor-certified apprenticeship program, helping to shape relevant skills and advance careers for those wanting to pursue construction as a vocation.

BZI’s exceptional client and operational performance, including its safety protocols, are attracting premier companies across the world. Top customer industries include retail, data centers, manufacturing facilities for batteries, aerospace, energy, microchips, electric vehicles, and food and beverage.

For more information about BZI, visit bzi.com, email office@bzi.com, or call 888.509.2280.

About BZI

Considered one of the top steel and construction organizations, the BZI® group of companies headquartered in Kanarraville, Utah, operates through three primary organizations: Building Zone Industries, LLC is responsible for steel erection, while BZI Steel, LLC specializes in steel fabrication. Innovatech®, LLC specializes in designing, engineering, and manufacturing innovative construction equipment and processes to enhance efficiency and safety on the job. The company continues to receive numerous industry awards for its exceptional performance and contributions to its industries. The company has been the recipient of:

Inc. Best in Business 2024 for Construction: BZI Innovation Park

USA Today's Top Workplaces (Second year – Ranked #11 in the nation for midsize companies in 2025)

Utah Business Fast 50 (#12 ranking)

Top Workplaces Construction Industry Award

Salt Lake City Tribune Top Workplaces for two years (#5 ranking in 2024)

One Utah Summit "Rural Rockstar" Award presented by Utah Governor Cox

Best Employer by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year 2025 Award - Utah Business

Trade Partner in Safety Excellence (Layton Construction)

BZI is a proud member of and accredited by AISC, an organization that has recognized BZI with its top safety awards, the "Erector Award of Honor” and “Safety Award of Merit.” CEO James Barlow serves on the Forbes Business Council and is a recipient of the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige Award. BZI’s mission is to revolutionize the steel construction industry through innovation and team performance, while accelerating project delivery and setting new standards in safety and efficiency.