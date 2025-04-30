-

KBRA Releases Research – European Auto ABS: Tariff Spillovers May Weigh on Used Vehicle Values

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a report examining how the recent US tariffs on imported vehicles may indirectly affect European auto ABS transactions. While tariffs may support recovery rates in the US by lifting used vehicle prices, the European market faces a contrasting risk from excess inventory and downwards pressure on used car values. Increased imports—particularly in the battery electric vehicle and hybrid segments—alongside broader trade displacement may weigh on recovery proceeds and elevate residual value risk. This KBRA report also considers the role of consumer fundamentals in shaping credit outcomes across the sector.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publications

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1009229

Contacts

Killian Walsh, Managing Director
+353 1 588 1184
killian.walsh@kbra.com

Karl Cummins, Senior Director
+353 1 588 1240
karl.cummins@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Miten Amin, Managing Director
+44 20 8148 1002
miten.amin@kbra.com

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe
+44 20 8148 1010
mauricio.noe@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Killian Walsh, Managing Director
+353 1 588 1184
killian.walsh@kbra.com

Karl Cummins, Senior Director
+353 1 588 1240
karl.cummins@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Miten Amin, Managing Director
+44 20 8148 1002
miten.amin@kbra.com

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe
+44 20 8148 1010
mauricio.noe@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Releases Research – Private Credit: Q1 2025 Middle Market Borrower Surveillance Compendium—the Calm Before the Storm

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In this quarterly update, we review the more than 2,200 KBRA assessments completed for 1,972 unique middle market (MM)-sponsored borrowers over the last 12 months (LTM) ending March 31, 2025. These companies collectively account for $983 billion in debt, offering a clear view of the overall direct lending market. We examine key trends shaping credit quality by company size and sector and describe the sectors where revenue growth is expected to slow the most amid broad...

KBRA Releases Research – UK Building Societies: Staying Resilient in Turbulent Times

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a research report evaluating the UK building society sector. KBRA believes the overall creditworthiness of the UK building society sector remains resilient despite continuing challenges related to Brexit, persistent inflation, elevated interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and global trade disruption stemming from the new US administration’s policies, all of which continue to weigh on the UK economy. Headwinds in the housing market will also present chall...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Pagaya AI Debt Grantor Trust 2025-R1 and Pagaya AI Debt Trust 2025-R1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 11 classes of notes issued by Pagaya AI Debt Grantor Trust 2025-R1 and Pagaya AI Debt Trust 2025-R1 (collectively “PAID 2025-R1”), an unsecured consumer loan ABS transaction. PAID 2025-R1 has initial hard credit enhancement levels of 69.93% for the Class A-1 Notes to 4.80% for the Class F Notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination (except for the Class F Notes), a cash reserve account funded at cl...
Back to Newsroom