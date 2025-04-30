KBRA Releases Research – European Auto ABS: Tariff Spillovers May Weigh on Used Vehicle Values
KBRA Releases Research – European Auto ABS: Tariff Spillovers May Weigh on Used Vehicle Values
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a report examining how the recent US tariffs on imported vehicles may indirectly affect European auto ABS transactions. While tariffs may support recovery rates in the US by lifting used vehicle prices, the European market faces a contrasting risk from excess inventory and downwards pressure on used car values. Increased imports—particularly in the battery electric vehicle and hybrid segments—alongside broader trade displacement may weigh on recovery proceeds and elevate residual value risk. This KBRA report also considers the role of consumer fundamentals in shaping credit outcomes across the sector.
Click here to view the report.
Recent Publications
- Assessing the Ripple Effect: Tariff Uncertainty Clouds Structured Finance Outlook
- Tariffs May Offer a Temporary Boost to U.S. Auto ABS Recoveries
About KBRA
KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
Doc ID: 1009229
Contacts
Killian Walsh, Managing Director
+353 1 588 1184
killian.walsh@kbra.com
Karl Cummins, Senior Director
+353 1 588 1240
karl.cummins@kbra.com
Media Contact
Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com
Business Development Contacts
Miten Amin, Managing Director
+44 20 8148 1002
miten.amin@kbra.com
Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe
+44 20 8148 1010
mauricio.noe@kbra.com