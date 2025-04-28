Taste the Lore of the Unicorn! SONIC Unveils Whimsical New Unicorn Dreams Slush and Collectable Unicorn Horn Straws
A ticket to a magical adventure, Unicorn Dreams Slush is available nationwide starting May 5; SONIC App users get early access now!
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SONIC® Drive-In is ready to transport fans to a world of whimsical wonder with its newest, most wonderful creation yet – the Unicorn Dreams Slush. Prepare to be enchanted as the limited-time Slush arrives at SONIC locations nationwide on May 5, but those eager for a little extra sparkle can unlock early access through the SONIC App starting today, April 28.
The vibrant pink cotton candy Slush is swirled with blue raspberry flavor bubbles, topped with a fluffy cloud of whipped topping and a sprinkle of shimmering pink cotton candy sugar crystals. With every sip, a little more enchantment fills the air.
To celebrate this one-of-a-kind Slush, SONIC is introducing the Legendary Wish-Awakening Unicorn Horn Straws, free with every Unicorn Dreams Slush purchase starting May 5, while supplies last. Shaped just like a unicorn horn and designed to bring even more fun and fantasy to every sip, this must-have straw comes in four enchanting shades to collect:
- White-to-Pink Color-Changing
- Green-to-Blue Color-Changing
- Neon Green Glow-in-the-Dark
- Frost Blue Glitter
Fans are invited to share their own wishes and whimsical moments inspired by the Legendary Wish-Awakening Unicorn Horn Straw by using #WishSipBelieve on social media.
“We developed the Unicorn Dreams Slush to be more than just a drink - it’s an entire culinary experience that’s bursting with fantastical fun and flavor in each sip,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “With its playful pink colors, blue raspberry flavor bubbles and the accompanying Unicorn Horn Straw, it is a treat for the senses and the imagination – and guaranteed to make every moment sparkle.”
Available nationwide starting May 5, fans will receive one Legendary Wish-Awakening Unicorn Horn Straw FREE with the purchase of a Unicorn Dreams Slush at participating locations while supplies last. The Unicorn Dreams Slush starts at just $3.99 for a 20 oz.
*Tax not included; the Unicorn Dreams Slush and Legendary Wish-Awakening Unicorn Horn Straw are not eligible for Happy Hour Anytime in the App, Happy Hour at drive-ins, Morning Drink Stop®, or other discounts.
