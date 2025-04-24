Elf Labs Inks $3.5 Million Development Deal to Launch First Mobile Network Built Around Iconic Characters

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elf Labs, the next-gen entertainment company behind more than 100 historic trademark victories at the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, has signed a $3.5 million development deal with telecom giant CompaxDigital. The partnership supports the launch of Elf Mobile, a first-of-its-kind, content-rich wireless service that fuses nationwide 5G connectivity with immersive, family-focused entertainment built around iconic characters.

Set to debut in early 2026 and powered by T-Mobile’s leading 5G network, Elf Mobile will offer unlimited talk, text, and data alongside exclusive access to Elf Labs’ expansive intellectual property (IP) universe, including classic and reimagined versions of Pinocchio, Snow White, Peter Pan, Belle, The Little Mermaid, and more. Delivered through mobile-first formats, including streaming content, AR/VR, games, audio, and interactive stories, the content is curated for each subscriber and designed for safe, shared family engagement.

A Next-Gen Telecom Alliance with Global Reach

CompaxDigital, whose telecom infrastructure serves over 35 million users globally, will provide core network systems, technical operations, compliance frameworks, and customer service. Elf Labs will lead next-gen content creation, branding, and marketing, allowing each partner to play to its strengths.

“Most mobile plans give you data. We’re giving you a reason to use it,” said David Phillips, CEO of Elf Labs. “Elf Mobile is about making stories part of everyday life, right alongside calls, texts and everything else families already do on their devices.”

A New Model for IP, Media & Telecom

Unlike traditional carriers that bundle third-party content, Elf Mobile is built around original IP. At launch, subscribers will have access to curated content libraries, built-in AI-powered parental controls and multi-format storytelling. Future phases will introduce interactive experiences, user-generated content and live digital events.

“This model flips the script,” said Frank von Seth, CEO of Compax MVNO Venture AG. “Instead of selling access and layering content on top, we’re starting with culture and building the network around it. That’s a fundamental shift in how mobile can serve communities and foster belonging.”

With more than 400 copyrights and 140 trademarks, Elf Labs’ portfolio spans award-winning books, animation, immersive games and licensed products. The launch of Elf Mobile opens a new direct-to-consumer channel for monetizing IP, while offering families a value-rich, story-driven wireless plan.

For updates and more information, visit www.elflabs.com.

About Elf Labs:

Elf Labs, along with its subsidiaries, is a next-generation, technology-powered IP studio and distribution company that creates high-value intellectual property franchises. The company owns the Junior Elf book catalog, including iconic characters such as Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel, and more. Through their mastery of storytelling and world-building, as well as their revolutionary tech stack, Elf Labs captivates audiences with unforgettable characters and immersive narratives.

About CompaxDigital:

CompaxDigital is a leading provider of innovative BSS/OSS solutions, empowering telecommunications companies worldwide to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth. With a focus on agility, modularity, and cutting-edge technology, CompaxDigital delivers solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern telecom industry.