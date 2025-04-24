Knightscope Secures $1.2+ Million Boost in Sales Won and Client Base Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP), a leader in developing autonomous security robots and artificial intelligence technologies, today announced over $1.2 million in new contracts, including significant client renewals, service expansions and new deployments across the USA. This achievement comes on the heels of announcements earlier this month regarding securing a new 33,000 sq ft headquarters in Silicon Valley, recruiting for a 2nd shift of manufacturing jobs, and $2+ million in sales, renewals, and expansions.

Knightscope has secured a series of sizeable contracts that underscore the accelerating traction of its subscription‑driven business model. The latest awards feature reseller & higher education client purchases of 70+ Emergency Communication Devices (ECDs) and six‑figure commitments for 11 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) – both new deployments as well as renewals.

Recent Wins at a Glance

Major Fortune 25 Corporation – a major publicly traded company has signed a contract for 4 K5 ASRs to patrol and enhance its overall security program

a major publicly traded company has signed a contract for 4 K5 ASRs to patrol and enhance its overall security program Higher Education Surge – universities and colleges ordered and expanded their emergency communications with 52 new ECDs , increasing Knightscope’s rapid campus safety footprint.

– universities and colleges ordered and expanded their emergency communications with , increasing Knightscope’s rapid campus safety footprint. Commercial Real Estate adoption – a premier property‑management group added a K5 ASR to provide 24/7 robotic patrols, automated anomaly detection and live eye-level data feeds.

– a premier property‑management group added a to provide 24/7 robotic patrols, automated anomaly detection and live eye-level data feeds. Public Sector Momentum – multiple government entities – including municipal, state, airport and law‑enforcement agencies – placed new ECD orders and extended their Full-Service Maintenance (FSM) coverage.

– multiple government entities – including municipal, state, airport and law‑enforcement agencies – placed new ECD orders and extended their Full-Service Maintenance (FSM) coverage. Strong Client Retention – 6 ASR subscriptions were renewed across healthcare, residential, biotech and commercial real estate, validating the platform’s long‑term value.

Scaling a Recurring Revenue Engine

Each contract broadens Knightscope’s installed base and deepens its annuity stream, positioning the company at the forefront of AI‑enabled security solutions as public and private organizations seek modern, cost‑efficient safety technology.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is transforming public safety with cutting-edge robotics and AI technologies. From autonomous security robots to advanced detection systems, Knightscope is committed to building safer communities where you live, work, study and visit. Our long-term ambition is bold but simple: to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," "proposes" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.