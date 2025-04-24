Centuri Announces Nearly $400 Million in Customer Awards

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTRI) (“Centuri” or the "Company"), a leading, North American utility infrastructure services company, today announced nearly $400 million in customer awards for its U.S. Gas business segment. The awards reflect booking and options for multiple Master Service Agreement (MSA) renewals, including expansion into new operating territory for a key gas utility client in the Northeast.

The work includes 1) the replacement of existing aged natural gas infrastructure and system betterment and 2) leverages the Company’s diversified union and non-union workforce. This announcement follows new awards totaling more than $850 million announced on April 1 and March 24.

Centuri President and CEO Christian Brown said, “These renewals demonstrate the confidence and trust our customers have in us to not only continue working on their behalf, but to expand our scope of work. I’m proud of our teams who work safely each day delivering projects on time and on budget, which earns us ongoing and expanded opportunities with our valued clients. These commercial wins are essential building blocks as we drive to achieve profitable growth.”

Learn more about Centuri's capabilities at https://centuri.com.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a strategic utility infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada.

