Centuri Announces Nearly $400 Million in Customer Awards

Awards reflect the company’s core capabilities and reputation as contractor of choice

  • Multi-year Master Service Agreement renewals include scope expansion into additional utility operating areas
  • Work leverages the Company’s core gas distribution capabilities
Centuri crews provide essential natural gas infrastructure across the U.S. and Canada.

Centuri crews provide essential natural gas infrastructure across the U.S. and Canada.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTRI) (“Centuri” or the "Company"), a leading, North American utility infrastructure services company, today announced nearly $400 million in customer awards for its U.S. Gas business segment. The awards reflect booking and options for multiple Master Service Agreement (MSA) renewals, including expansion into new operating territory for a key gas utility client in the Northeast.

The work includes 1) the replacement of existing aged natural gas infrastructure and system betterment and 2) leverages the Company’s diversified union and non-union workforce. This announcement follows new awards totaling more than $850 million announced on April 1 and March 24.

Centuri President and CEO Christian Brown said, “These renewals demonstrate the confidence and trust our customers have in us to not only continue working on their behalf, but to expand our scope of work. I’m proud of our teams who work safely each day delivering projects on time and on budget, which earns us ongoing and expanded opportunities with our valued clients. These commercial wins are essential building blocks as we drive to achieve profitable growth.”

Learn more about Centuri’s capabilities at https://centuri.com.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a strategic utility infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “predict,” “continue,” “forecast,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “outlook,” “could,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “should,” “may” and “assume,” as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements could include (without limitation) statements regarding our confidence in our prospects to deliver value for our stockholders as an independent standalone company and our expectation to continue to build on our track record of delivering consistent growth by serving our customers across the utility value chain. A number of important factors affecting the business and financial results of Centuri could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, capital market risks and the impact of general economic or industry conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ also include (without limitation) those discussed in Centuri’s filings filed from time to time with the SEC. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Centuri on its website or otherwise. Centuri does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

