StoneGate Senior Living Selects WellSky® Long-Term Care to Enhance Resident Care and Improve Efficiency

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a global health and community care technology and services company, today announced that StoneGate Senior Living, a premier provider of senior care services, has implemented WellSky as its electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle technology partner – a strategic decision that reflects StoneGate’s commitment to adopting innovative technology that supports outstanding care.

StoneGate Senior Living operates a network of more than 30 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, assisted living communities, and memory care facilities in Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado. The organization was already using the WellSky CarePort Intake solution to connect with hospital partners and manage referrals but sought a more modern, innovative EHR solution. They ultimately chose WellSky Long-Term Care, a comprehensive EHR and revenue cycle management platform.

“As a trusted long-term care provider known for a commitment to innovation, staff satisfaction, and growth, we wanted to work with a company willing to stay on the leading edge of the technology needs of long-term and post-acute care,” said John Paul Taylor, CEO of StoneGate Senior Living. “The team at WellSky is willing to bring our processes and workflows together with their innovative technology to make sure the solution works for us.”

With WellSky, the StoneGate team will be better equipped to make data-driven decisions, reduce administrative burdens, and improve care coordination, leading to better outcomes for residents and greater operational efficiency. StoneGate will also help to shape the evolution of the WellSky Long-Term Care solution by providing regular feedback to the WellSky team and partnering on feature developments, including new workflows powered by WellSky SkySense AI, a suite of Artificial Intelligence-based tools.

WellSky solutions for long-term care connect critical touchpoints before, during, and after a resident’s stay. Clinical and revenue cycle capabilities are integrated to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes. WellSky solutions are purpose-built to meet an organization’s unique needs and to help long-term care facilities like StoneGate enhance their current processes.

“This collaboration highlights how forward-thinking providers like StoneGate and technology innovators like WellSky can work hand-in-hand to meet the needs of residents, care teams, and leaders across the industry,” said WellSky chairman and CEO Bill Miller. “StoneGate’s commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with the WellSky mission to deliver world-class technology solutions. With our platform, StoneGate will not only address current challenges but also set a new standard for innovation in long-term care.”

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About StoneGate Senior Living

StoneGate Senior Living provides support services to senior living and care properties that offer skilled health care, assisted living, memory support and independent living at locations in Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado. Founded and led by a team of senior living industry veterans, StoneGate understands that careful attention to customer expectations is vital to the success of a senior living and care community. We understand that services must gratify the wants, needs and expectations of diverse customers. StoneGate-supported properties are designed to provide a comfortable atmosphere with all the qualities of home and more. Thoughtfully planned care and services foster enhanced well-being for residents and important peace of mind for their families.