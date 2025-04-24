EdgeRunner AI Designated “Awardable” Vendor for Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeRunner AI, the leader in domain-specific, air-gapped, on-device AI agents for military and enterprise, today announced that it has been designated as an “Awardable” vendor for the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. EdgeRunner AI’s platform has been added to the Marketplace and is available to support critical missions across the Department of Defense (DoD).

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space.

The Solutions Marketplace Model is fully compliant with the SECDEF Memo entitled “Directing Software Acquisition to Maximize Lethality” (March 6, 2025) which requires the use of Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) to Other Transaction Authority (OTA) to Software Acquisition Pathway (SWP); and the Executive Order entitled, “Modernizing Defense Acquisitions and Spurring Innovation in the Defense Industrial Base” (April 9, 2025) which requires Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) to Other Transaction Authority (OTA) to Adaptive Acquisition Framework (AAF).

“Our designation as ‘Awardable’ on the Tradewinds Marketplace validates EdgeRunner’s capability of delivering mission-critical AI solutions for the warfighter,” said Tyler Saltsman, Co-Founder & CEO at EdgeRunner AI. “We’re equipping the warfighter with air-gapped, on-device AI agents to help them win the fight. This recognition further strengthens our ability to support the DoD and rapidly deliver AI capabilities into the hands of warfighters.”

EdgeRunner AI offers a state-of-the-art Generative AI platform that delivers occupation and mission-specific AI agents air-gapped on-device. Specifically developed for the warfighter, this technology offers both defense and enterprise users a hyper-personalized assistant powered by AI agents that functions independent of internet connectivity.

The company’s platform is now accessible by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace and immediately available for interested offices across the DoD to contract through the Tradewinds Marketplace.

EdgeRunner AI was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

About EdgeRunner AI

EdgeRunner AI is the leader in air-gapped, on-device AI agents for military and enterprise applications. The company specializes in creating hyper-personalized AI assistants that function independently of internet connectivity, transforming workflows in secure and private environments. For more information, visit https://www.edgerunnerai.com