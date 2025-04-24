BigBear.ai Powers Austal USA’s Next-Gen Submarine Construction Using AI and Digital Twins

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for defense and national security, today announced it will deploy its AI/ML-powered heavy manufacturing planning and production platform for Austal USA, one of the largest shipbuilders in the United States, and a module supplier for U.S. Navy submarines. In support of a significant modernization investment at its Mobile, Alabama headquarters, Austal USA will leverage BigBear.ai’s shipbuilding software platform, Shipyard AI®, to streamline shipbuilding capacity planning, maximizing efficiency and cost savings for Austal USA and the federal government.

Austal USA will leverage BigBear.ai’s shipbuilding software platform, Shipyard AI®, to streamline shipbuilding capacity planning, maximizing efficiency and cost savings for Austal USA and the federal government. Share

“We are honored to support Austal USA in its mission to modernize and scale naval submarine production in the United States, ultimately serving important national defense efforts,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “Our Shipyard AI® platform was developed by, and for, shipyard planners and builders to provide heightened efficiency and efficacy at each stage of the shipbuilding lifecycle, minimizing costly delays in production and ultimately delivering vessels to their mission operators more quickly.”

Shipbuilders can face resource and capacity constraints, costly bottlenecks, and a limited labor force, presenting challenges while striving to adhere to predetermined budgets and schedules to achieve project milestones. BigBear.ai’s Shipyard AI® will assist Austal USA in capacity planning optimizing the use of shipyard real estate and resources. As a result, BigBear.ai will help ensure the U.S. sustains a strong deterrent posture and retains the capability to rapidly project force against perceived adversaries.

For more information about BigBear.ai’s Shipyard AI®, read the solution brief.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions and services for national security, defense, travel, trade, and enterprise. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai.To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.