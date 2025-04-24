Supply Chain Risk Platform interos.ai Now Available on GSA’s $919M SCRIPTS BPA Through Carahsoft

ARLINGTON, Va. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--interos.ai, the fast-growing AI-powered risk intelligence company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp, The Trusted Government IT Provider®, today announced that interos.ai’s supply chain risk platform is now available through Carahsoft on the U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) Supply Chain Risk Illumination Professional Tools and Services (SCRIPTS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).

This 10-year, $919 million BPA provides the Department of Defense (DoD) and Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies direct access through Carahsoft to interos.ai’s AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and supporting industry partners, helping Federal agencies proactively identify and mitigate threats across complex supply chains.

“Being selected for GSA’s SCRIPTS BPA is a major milestone that expands our ability to support Federal agencies in today’s volatile risk environment,” said Chris Lee, Chief Revenue Officer at interos.ai. “Global supply chains facing on-going shocks mean agencies need faster, smarter tools with real-time visibility to stay ahead of emerging disruptions. This agreement gives agencies access to AI-powered insights that strengthens operational continuity and powers forward-looking threat mitigation.”

interos.ai stands out for its ability to surface hidden risks and deliver real-time, AI-powered insights across global supply chains. As political instability, trade volatility, cyber threats and climate disruptions grow more complex, agencies need interos.ai’s intelligence more than ever to assist in making fast, informed decisions. By providing visibility into the potential impact of global trade shifts, regulatory restrictions, and cross-border supply chain challenges, the platform empowers Government officials to identify risks early and respond proactively to a wide range of potential threats.

“Our selection for GSA’s SCRIPTS BPA validates the strength of our Supply Chain Management (SCM) technology portfolio,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President for Supply Chain Solutions at Carahsoft. “With innovative platforms like interos.ai, we enable Government agencies to proactively assess, monitor and mitigate a wide range of threats - from geopolitical instability and cyber vulnerabilities to hidden threats within complex supply networks. Carahsoft and our resellers are fully prepared to deliver the solutions necessary to support Government agencies as they navigate these challenges over the next decade.”

The SCRIPTS BPA runs through March 2035, with a five-year base term and a five-year option period. This vehicle provides DoD and FCEB agencies with simplified access to vital supply chain risk illumination tools, enabling them to manage risks related to suppliers, cybersecurity and external factors. For more information on GSA’s SCRIPTS BPA, click here or contact ITCSC@gsa.gov.

For more information on interos.ai’s’ solutions, contact the Carahsoft team at Interos@carahsoft.com. For more information on Carahsoft’s Supply Chain Management Portfolio, contact SCRM@carahsoft.com or (571) 590-6860; or visit Carahsoft’s SCRM Solutions Page.

About interos.ai

interos.ai is the AI risk intelligence company – building the most trusted and transparent supply chains in the world. Our pioneering discovery and monitoring intelligence spans the lifecycle of supply chain risk, enabling faster and more informed threat mitigation. As the world's first, and only, automated supplier intelligence platform, we continuously map and monitor extended supply chains at speed and scale to protect organizations from regulatory fines, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, and other systemic vulnerabilities. interos.ai serves a variety of commercial, government, and public sector customers around the world including a host of Global Fortune 500 companies and from within the members of the Five Eyes nations. For more information, visit www.interos.ai.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Supply Chain Management, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.