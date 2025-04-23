Instrumentl Raises $55M from Summit Partners to Accelerate Their AI Grant Fundraising Platform

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instrumentl, a leading intelligent full-lifecycle grant solution for nonprofits and universities, today announced a $55 million growth investment from Summit Partners. This funding enables Instrumentl to rapidly develop its platform’s AI capabilities, scale U.S. customer acquisition, and empower grant seekers to diversify and strengthen their funding strategies amid federal grant funding repeals.

This year, federal funding for nonprofits has undergone an unprecedented level of scrutiny. Forced to adapt, nonprofits and universities are actively diversifying their grant portfolios. Yet, the status quo for finding and managing grants is highly fragmented, manual, and time-consuming. To enable nonprofits to adapt more quickly, Instrumentl created the first full-lifecycle intelligent platform offering tools to find grants, write applications, manage work, and report on results. Instrumentl’s AI-enabled technology is designed to eliminate the need for a different tool for each stage, delivering an end-to-end grant platform.

As a result, Instrumentl’s 4,500+ customers report:

Winning an average of $1.1 million more in grants per year

Reducing grant prospecting time by three-quarters

Replacing two separate tools on average with Instrumentl, simplifying their work

Applying for twice as many grant applications with the same team size

"Grant funding, whether federal funding or private, has been as turbulent as the stock market, creating a high level of uncertainty for nonprofits," said Gauri Manglik, Instrumentl co-founder and CEO. "We founded Instrumentl to help nonprofits and universities unlock new funding and maximize their impact. Now more than ever, our customers seek greater efficiency and accountability. Our goal is to help restore certainty and enable them to achieve their ambitious visions."

Instrumentl co-founder Angela Braren added, “Summit Partners brings deep expertise in scaling mission-driven software businesses, and with their support and this fresh capital, we will accelerate our innovation, expand our team, and further our mission of supporting grant seekers with a modern and purpose-built platform.”

Since its founding in 2015, Instrumentl has seen rapid adoption. Thousands of organizations have used Instrumentl’s platform to discover relevant grant opportunities, manage awards, and collaborate more effectively with their teams. By integrating AI and automation into the grant process, Instrumentl has helped customers streamline workflows, reduce administrative burden, and successfully raise more than $1 billion in grant funding.

“Instrumentl is working to transform the grant management landscape, applying a technology-driven approach that helps customers streamline nearly every aspect of the grant management process,” said Daniel Kim, a Principal at Summit Partners who has joined the Instrumentl Board of Directors. “With increasing demand for funding and growing complexity in the grant application process, we see a significant market need for modern, intelligent solutions like Instrumentl. We have been impressed by the company’s strong customer engagement and product-led growth – as well as by the clear impact the Instrumentl platform delivers. We look forward to partnering with the Instrumentl team to support the company’s next phase of growth.”

Choate Hall & Stewart served as legal advisor to Summit Partners. Kaizen Equity served as financial advisor to Instrumentl, with Goodwin Procter serving as the company’s legal advisor.

About Instrumentl

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Oakland, CA, Instrumentl provides an end-to-end platform for grant discovery, grant writing, and post-award grant management. Serving over 4,500 customers - including non-profits, non-profit consultants, and universities - Instrumentl has helped its customers win over $1 billion and manage over $6 billion in grants. For more information, please see www.instrumentl.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About Summit Partners

Summit Partners is a leading growth-focused investment firm. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and, since the firm’s founding in 1984, has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 175 public equity offerings, and more than 250 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and seeks to invest in category-leading, profitable growth companies worldwide. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn.