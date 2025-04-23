AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Helvetia Holding AG’s Main Operating Subsidiary Under Review With Developing Implications

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of Helvetia Schweizerische Versicherungsgesellschaft AG (Switzerland), the main operating subsidiary of Helvetia Holding AG (Helvetia) (Switzerland).

The action on these Credit Ratings (ratings) follows the announcement on April 22, 2025, that Helvetia intends to merge with Baloise Holding AG. The transaction is subject to approval from both companies' shareholders, and subsequently, the applicable regulatory authorities.

The ratings are expected to remain under review until the transaction is completed, which is expected to occur in fourth-quarter 2025, and AM Best has assessed its impact on Helvetia's credit rating fundamentals.

