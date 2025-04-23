Materion’s Advanced Materials Selected for New U.S. Army Tiltrotor Aircraft Prototypes

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN), a global leader in advanced materials solutions, will supply its SupremEX® metal matrix composite for components on the U.S. Army Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) prototypes. The high-strength, lightweight composite was selected by Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, which designed the FLRAA configuration and will build the prototypes. The new tiltrotor model can reach greater speeds and carry increased payloads of troops and equipment, reaching battlefields faster and at farther ranges.

“We look forward to working with Bell to equip the U.S. Army with a new aircraft design that provides greater reach and capability,” stated Clive Grannum, President Performance Materials at Materion. “FLRAA will play a vital role in U.S. Army operations, and SupremEX composites will help enable greater capabilities in operation. These composites significantly reduce weight while maintaining their high-strength properties for long-term reliability.”

“We are pleased to welcome Materion to the FLRAA team,” stated Ryan Ehinger, senior vice president and program director for FLRAA at Bell. “FLRAA will change the way U.S. Army aviators fight by providing significant increases in speed, range, and reliability. We have a shared commitment to delivering this transformational capability to our warfighters.”

With a product portfolio that includes high-strength specialty alloys; lightweight, stiff metal matrix composites; and thin film coatings, Materion’s advanced materials address a wide range of technical demands in defense and aerospace applications. As new applications and technologies such as FLRAA are developed, Materion is uniquely positioned to meet emerging materials needs.

This material is based upon work supported by the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal under Contract No. W58RGZ-23-C-0001. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal.

About Materion Corporation

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company employs more than 3,000 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

About Bell Textron Inc.

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 85 years, we’ve been reimagining the experience of flight – and where it can take us.

We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA’s first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we’re defining the future of advanced air mobility.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., – we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.

Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.