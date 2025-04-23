PSQ Payments Launches Direct Integration with Shopify, Expanding Cancel-Proof Payment Solutions to America’s Leading E-Commerce Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSQ Payments, the cancel-proof payment platform developed by PublicSquare, today announced the launch of its direct integration with Shopify, now available in the Shopify App Store. This development makes PSQ Payments accessible to the vast number of e-commerce businesses operating on Shopify, the most widely used e-commerce software platform in the United States.​

Shopify powers approximately 30% of e-commerce websites in the U.S., making it the platform of choice for a significant portion of online retailers. With this new integration, Shopify merchants can seamlessly incorporate PSQ Payments into their existing storefronts, offering a secure, reliable, and values-aligned payment processing solution.​

“Main Street America manages their businesses on Shopify more than any other platform,” said Michael Seifert, CEO of PublicSquare. “This integration enables business owners who use Shopify to directly integrate with our cancel-proof payments solution via the Shopify App Store, ensuring they have the tools to operate with peace of mind, knowing their economic liberty will never be violated.”​

The PSQ Payments app offers features such as an optimized Shopify checkout, a comprehensive merchant dashboard for real-time tracking of payments and refunds, built-in fraud protection, and seamless refund management. By providing these tools, PSQ Payments empowers merchants to focus on growth while handling the complexities of payment processing.​

This launch underscores PublicSquare’s commitment to rapidly developing integrations that expand the reach of its payment solutions, providing merchants with robust alternatives to traditional payment processors.​ Interested merchants can switch to PSQ Payments by visiting the Shopify app store today.

About PSQ Payments

PSQ Payments, developed by PublicSquare, is a fully cancel-proof payment platform designed to provide businesses and consumers with uncompromising security and reliability. Leveraging advanced tokenization and secure wallet technology, PSQ Payments ensures that sensitive transactional data remains encrypted and protected. With a triple redundancy system in place, PSQ Payments reinforces its commitment to stability, making it a trusted solution for business owners who want to ensure their economic liberty is protected in every transaction. Visit www.payments.publicsquare.com to learn more.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is a technology-enabled marketplace and payments ecosystem serving consumers and merchants who value life, family, and liberty. PublicSquare operates three divisions: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands. The mission of the Marketplace is to help consumers "shop their values" and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology division comprises Credova, a consumer financing company, and PSQ Payments, a "cancel-proof" payments company. PublicSquare’s Brands division comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. Visit publicsquare.com to learn more.