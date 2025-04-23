HEITEC Expands Deployment of Aegis Software’s FactoryLogix MES to Boost Sustainable Manufacturing

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software announces that HEITEC’s business unit Elektronik, a leading manufacturer of complex electronic solutions based in Eckental, Germany, is expanding its use of the FactoryLogix® MES platform to additional products. Building on the success of its initial implementation in 2021, HEITEC is scaling its FactoryLogix deployment to drive greater production efficiency, automation, and data-driven decision-making.

Since implementing the FactoryLogix IIoT-based MES platform, HEITEC has fully digitized its manufacturing processes, eliminating the inefficiencies and risks associated with paper-based documentation. The platform’s end-to-end traceability capabilities, from incoming material logistics control through generation of complete final assembly “as-built” records, have provided a competitive advantage by helping HEITEC meet stringent ISO certification requirements.

With this current expansion, HEITEC is strengthening its commitment to lean manufacturing and operational excellence, unlocking new efficiencies and increasing production capacity. HEITEC is further enhancing visibility across all processes to drive even greater efficiency, leveraging expanded quality and process reporting along with deeper factory KPI analysis through FactoryLogix. Additionally, HEITEC aims to further automate the entire shop floor to unlock additional capacity, drive continuous improvement, and support its long-term growth strategy.

“In recent years, FactoryLogix has driven the development of our manufacturing processes in terms of traceability, process interlocking according to test steps, and worker guidance, while transitioning to a fully paperless environment. This transformation has enabled our employees to focus on higher-value tasks, driving more efficient production and improving overall throughput. Looking ahead, we plan to fully automate our factory and integrate data from all sources into FactoryLogix, enabling even more extensive traceability and deeper process insights,” explains Stefan Pechtel, Head of Operations at HEITEC in Eckental.

“We are very proud that HEITEC is expanding its partnership with Aegis Software,” states Daniel Walls, Managing Director, EMEA, at Aegis Software. “HEITEC has successfully leveraged FactoryLogix for several years, and this expansion will strengthen their ability to further streamline operations, improve material flow, and scale production. Through regular audits and close collaboration, we will support HEITEC in driving process improvements and maximizing the benefits of FactoryLogix to enhance operational efficiency, increase agility, and ensure long-term competitiveness.”

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing operations management platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,200 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.

About HEITEC

HEITEC represents industrial expertise in the fields of automation, digitalisation, and electronics as well as plant and special machine construction and has been offering its customers customised electronics solutions, products and services since 2010. With technically high-quality, reliable and economical solutions, HEITEC supports over 2,000 customers in increasing their productivity and optimising their products. More than 1,200 employees at numerous sites in Germany and abroad guarantee customer proximity and industry expertise.

In its Competence Centre for Electronics, HEITEC develops and manufactures customer-specific electronic products and systems ranging from simple boards to complex control systems consisting of hardware, embedded software, application software and housing technology. HEITEC has in-depth, specialised technical knowledge and is also familiar with the specific requirements of regulated industries. Our development and production processes are customised, audited and certified accordingly. Further information is available at https://www.heitec.de/.