Forge Global and ICE to Bring Greater Transparency to Private Markets with Forge Price™

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology and investment solutions for the private market, today announced an agreement with Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data and technology, to distribute Forge Price™, a novel proprietary pricing dataset for private company equity.

As part of this agreement, Forge Price™ will be distributed via ICE distribution channels together with ICE’s suite of data offerings. Forge Price™ is a derived dataset that reflects the up-to-date indicative price performance for approximately 200 venture-backed, pre-IPO companies. It is calculated based on pricing inputs from various sources, including recent funding round information, deal history, secondary market transactions, and indications of interest on the Forge platform.

"This agreement is a major milestone in our mission to bridge the gap between private and public investing,” said Howe Ng, Chief Strategy Officer at Forge. “New data insights are transforming the historically opaque private market. By working with ICE, existing and aspiring market participants can access a critical tool to better evaluate this growing asset class.”

Institutional investors can leverage Forge Price™ for price discovery when trading private company shares. They can also mark their positions, run back-test analysis, make asset allocation decisions, and manage risk exposure in a more precise and efficient way. In addition, Forge Price™ can serve as a building block for financial product innovation, including index and thematic basket creation.

“With Forge Price™, it is now possible to index the private market based on more comprehensive and meaningful pricing information and deliver the kind of low-cost, diversified exposure through fund wrappers similar to ETFs and other registered fund products,” Ng said.

“Whether someone is pricing private shares for trading, valuing positions, or allocating asset class exposure, Forge Price™ is a pricing standard that will help inform investment decisions,” said Chris Edmonds, President of Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE. "Forge’s data, now available through ICE’s global distribution network, will help bring greater transparency, and ultimately, more innovation, to the private market. We’re excited to work with Forge to help accelerate the adoption of this data.”

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

About Forge

Forge (NYSE: FRGE) is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology and investment solutions for the private market. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

