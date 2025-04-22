Announcing Avaya Infinity™ Platform

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya, a global enterprise software leader, today announced its new Avaya Infinity™ platform. Built to unify fragmented customer experiences, Avaya Infinity™ equips enterprises to evolve their contact centers into connection centers strengthening their most important relationships.

Avaya Infinity™ injects modern technology including AI and intelligent orchestration into existing enterprise environments, connecting the channels, insights, technologies and workflows that together create customer and employee relationships. With Avaya Infinity™, organizations can become almost infinitely adaptable to evolving customer and market demands.

“Strong bonds are earned over time, interaction by interaction,” said Patrick Dennis, CEO, Avaya. “But the reality for the world’s largest businesses and public sector organizations is that too often investments in new technologies, channels and modalities meant to strengthen customer interactions actually splinter them. Avaya Infinity™ reverses this tide, collapsing silos and creating connections that transform the contact center from a vehicle for surface-level contact to the place where enterprise relationships deepen and expand.”

More Connected Experiences, Stronger Customer Bonds

The Avaya Infinity™ platform enables the world’s largest enterprises and public sector organizations to strengthen the customer connections that build business value. The platform gives customers the advanced capabilities they need to interact with organizations on their terms while improving the quality of the one-to-one human relationships that dictate enterprise success.

Avaya Infinity™ creates connected customer experiences by:

Connecting Channels , bringing voice and digital channels together to keep customer and employee communication flowing seamlessly.

, bringing voice and digital channels together to keep customer and employee communication flowing seamlessly. Connecting Insights , combining fragmented data and illuminating customer and employee behaviors to speed smarter decisions.

, combining fragmented data and illuminating customer and employee behaviors to speed smarter decisions. Connecting Technologies , unifying AI, applications and disparate systems into a single ecosystem to keep businesses agile.

, unifying AI, applications and disparate systems into a single ecosystem to keep businesses agile. Connecting Workflows, integrating and seamlessly orchestrating every workflow to deliver instant, hyper-personalized experiences that reflect infinite customer journeys.

Enterprise Stability, Extreme Agility

Reflecting the power of its connected approach, Avaya Infinity™ significantly accelerates enterprise agility. The platform enables large global organizations to unlock the potential of their existing infrastructure investments while fluidly integrating technologies like AI and intelligent orchestration across their CX environments.

With Avaya Infinity™, enterprises no longer need to choose between the flexibility and speed of the cloud and the security and data privacy of on-premises solutions. Now they can innovate in virtually unlimited ways across private, on-prem and hybrid environments, without compromising on the foundational reliability and control that is essential to enterprise data sovereignty. They can also take advantage of the platform’s AI-agnostic capabilities, selecting and switching among their AI tools of choice with complete flexibility and control.

"For decades Avaya has been the trusted partner for enterprises operating in complex, highly regulated industries and our largest customers have made it clear: rigid systems and AI experiments are holding them back,” commented Dennis. “They need a connection center that lets them modernize on their terms—without giving up control, extensibility or security. By extending the value of their existing investments, Avaya Infinity™ expands the possibilities of who enterprises are today and accelerates the best of what they can be next."

Availability

The Avaya Infinity™ CX platform is available today. To learn more, visit https://www.avaya.com/en/products/infinity-platform/

Supporting Quotes

"As a long-standing Avaya partner, Sabio has evolved to meet the dynamic needs of our shared customers," said Andy Roberts, Group CEO, Sabio. "The evolution of the Avaya Experience Platform marks a pivotal moment, fundamentally changing how enterprises modernize their CX strategies and deepen customer relationships. Historically, organizations have moved slowly due to complexity, but this platform, delivered through Sabio's expert services, can help organizations navigate this transformation seamlessly. Our contact center, AI, Automation and data insights are proven to deliver faster integrations and accelerated transformation for organizations seeking brilliant customer experiences."

“At Leon Medical Centers, we pride ourselves on offering personal attention and establishing a standard of care that leads to quality medical treatment,” said Marcus Gomez, CIO, Leon Medical Centers. “Central to that mission is the experience we deliver to patients, and we rely on our Avaya platform to be there when patients need us any time — day or night. As a long-time customer of Avaya, we are impressed with the new vision and will continue to partner closely to ensure our mission is fulfilled with every patient encounter.”

"Avaya’s Infinity™ platform stands out by addressing a critical gap in the market - real-world enterprise migration patterns are neither linear nor straightforward,” said Oru Mohiuddin, Research Director, Enterprise Communications and Collaboration, IDC. “Avaya’s flexible architecture, combined with strong orchestration capabilities, provides enterprises the agility to support their customers. Avaya is breaking away from rigid, binary views of cloud migration and introducing innovations that empower enterprises to evolve and transform at their own pace - whether on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid of both.”

"The Verint CX Automation platform fully integrates with Avaya Infinity™,” said Dan Bodner, CEO, Verint. “We can enable our joint enterprise customers to achieve stronger AI business outcomes with greater scale and speed – but not at greater cost. By layering Verint's AI-powered automation onto Avaya’s secure platform, businesses can rapidly deploy intelligent solutions that drive costs down while elevating their customer relationships."

Additional Resources

About Avaya

Avaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world’s largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions or the negative thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risks, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the PSLRA.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Avaya Newsroom