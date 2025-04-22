Kopin Secures $7.5 Million Contract for Helmet Mounted Display Systems Supporting Aircraft Pilots

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced it has secured a multi-year contract, totaling $7.5 million, to supply microdisplays for pilot Helmet Mounted Display Systems, that provide augmented reality (AR) capability. This order adds to the $6 million in orders for pilot helmet displays received in 2025, bringing the total to $13.5 million year-to-date.

Kopin’s customer is a Tier 1 Department of Defense (DoD) prime contractor and one of the world's leading suppliers of aerospace and defense solutions.

“Our microdisplays continue to be the solution of choice for pilot helmet programs across multiple aircraft platforms because they provide our warfighters with the reliability and performance needed to achieve over-match against our adversaries,” stated Bill Maffucci, SVP Business Development and Strategy. “The ability of a nation to use aircraft and AR enabled pilot Helmet Mounted Display Systems to achieve its military objectives during combat missions, reconnaissance and surveillance, command and control is of the utmost importance.”

Kopin’s microdisplays provide unique benefits to pilots in high stress situations. With their custom fit helmet, warfighters can easily obtain critical information relevant to their missions, including enhancing their situational awareness. Pilots can interact seamlessly with aircraft systems, allowing them to respond quickly and accurately to rapidly changing situations.

“Kopin has a strong track record of delivering custom-designed and rigorously tested microdisplays to the DoD and its primes, showing continued trust in the displays and systems we design and manufacture here in the USA,” said Maffucci.

The microdisplays will be manufactured in Kopin’s Class 10 cleanroom facility in the USA. To ensure reliability, each display will undergo rigorous testing and extensive quality control measures.

“With every new contract, our customers are affirming Kopin’s strategy, technology and manufacturing leadership in providing our warfighters with display systems where and when performance matters most,” said Michael Murray, CEO, Kopin. “Kopin's microdisplays play a crucial role in enhancing the capabilities and effectiveness of military personnel, contributing to the success of various defense missions, globally.”

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding Kopin Corporation’s receipt of a new $7.5 million multi-year contract to supply microdisplays for pilot Helmet Mounted Display Systems (HMDS), the anticipated performance and reliability of those systems in operational environments, and the expected role of Kopin’s technology in enhancing mission success for military aircraft pilots. Forward-looking statements also include expectations regarding the Company’s continued leadership in defense microdisplay technologies, manufacturing at its U.S.-based Class 10 cleanroom facility, and its ability to meet stringent quality and testing standards required by Tier 1 Department of Defense (DoD) prime contractors. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, including the belief that augmented reality (AR)-enabled helmet systems are increasingly critical to the success of military aviation missions such as combat, reconnaissance, surveillance, and command and control. They also reflect the Company’s assumptions about ongoing demand from defense customers, particularly regarding pilot-centric display systems across multiple aircraft platforms.

Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, or as updated from time to time by our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

