908 Devices Receives $2M Order from the Texas Department of Public Safety for Drug Detection and Mitigation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer in purpose-built handheld devices for chemical analysis, announces a $2M order from the Texas Department of Public Safety for its MX908 handheld mass spectrometry device. This investment in advanced tools for drug detection builds on an initial order placed last year for several MX908 devices, and is funded through the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant, a federally funded, state-administered program.

We're proud to support the Texas Department of Public Safety with advanced tools for illicit drug detection and identification, such as the handheld MX908 device, to keep our communities safe and to help save lives. Share

The MX908 provides first responders with fast, actionable information when dealing with unknown threats. It detects and identifies trace amounts of hazardous substances, including synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and nitazenes, counterfeit pills and other illicit drugs in various forms.

"Fentanyl is a national crisis, with fentanyl-related deaths in Texas up 158% from 2020 to 2023,” said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-Founder, 908 Devices. “We’re proud to support the Texas Department of Public Safety at this critical moment, as communities and all levels of government mobilize to confront the rise of illicit drugs like fentanyl to help save lives.”

This order for multiple MX908 devices shipped in April and these devices will be deployed throughout Texas to critical interdiction locations. Agencies including the Criminal Investigations Division and Narcotics Enforcement will benefit from the technology as they continue to modernize frontline detection capabilities in the face of the opioid crisis.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical analysis with its simple handheld devices, addressing life-altering applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in vital health and safety applications, such as the fentanyl and illicit drug crisis, toxic carcinogen exposure, and global security threats. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of complementary analytical technologies, software automation, and machine learning. For more information, visit www.908devices.com.

